Nicki Minaj: I Won't Get Vaccinated Because of My Kid, Not Because of Any Swollen Testicles!

Nicki Minaj would like to explain.

She'd like to make it explicitly clear just why she's an irresponsible role model for her child and for her fans, okay?

As you might have heard this week, the rapper did not attend the 2021 MET Gala in New York City on Monday night.

According to a number of Nicki's Tweets, she chose to skip the event because it was requiring all participants to get vaccinated.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Minaj wrote, continuing as follows:

"if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now.

"In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Bravo to Nicki for encouraging people to at least wear a mask. She likely wouldn't have made any headlines if she had just stopped there, either.

Instead, Minaj went on to admit she had just recently gotten COVID-19 while rehearsing for the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week?" she wrote.

"A baby who is only used to his mama?"

Minaj also told followers that "I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself."

There's a lot to unpack there, but Minaj somehow seemed to be saying that she was avoiding all travel to be as safe as possible for the health of her young child.

Which is great!

Except... she already has Covid.

And one would think that the best decision she could make for the sake of herself and her son would be to get the vaccine.

About that vaccine, though?

Minaj expressed hesitancy about it because, well...

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," she explained.

"His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

As you might expect, this completely ridiculous and irresponsible anecdote dominated all coverage about Minaj over the subsequent 24 hours.

Yes, Nicki said she was avoiding crowds because of her son.

But she also shared this wild tale about somde dude in Trinidad, VERY clearly implying that one could maybe get impotent if one takes the vaccine.

This, of course, is not true in any way whatsoever.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Minaj clapped back against all the websites and television shows that focused either on the aforementioned testicle storry and/or the MET Gala vaccine mandate.

She cited three stories from "huge news platforms," none of which mentioned her kid.

"I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was," she wrote.

And, you know what?

We'll accept that challenge, Nicki!

We think this was the case because you did make a point of mentioning the MET Gala vaccine requirement...

... and also because you made a point of referencing some random person you had never met -- who likely has testicular cancer or an STD -- as some sort of evidence for why these vaccines may be dangerous.

That is why outlets didn't mention your son, okay?

Let's just hope Minaj's 22.6 million Twitter followers ignore everything Nicki has to say on this important topic.

As someone who married a rapist, Minaj may not possess the best judgment on the planet.