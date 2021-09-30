NeNe Leakes Shares Final Words Gregg Spoke to Her Before Passing Away

After years of battling cancer, Gregg Leakes died passed away. He was 66 years old.

NeNe Leakes is mourning him in her own way, choosing to celebrate his life when and how she can.

Now, the The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is opening up about Gregg's final moment and the legacy that he left behind.

NeNe is even sharing his final words.

NeNe Leakes opened up to People about finding a strange kind of peace with the end of Gregg's life.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she reflected.

NeNe shared: "All of his children were there."

"His best friends were there," NeNe detailed.

"Our closest friends were there," she affirmed.

"We all sat with him," NeNe added, "around the clock."

"We talked a lot," NeNe shared of how she and Gregg braced themselves for the end.

"And," she added, "we made peace with what was happening."

Gregg's final message to her, NeNe revealed, gave her a sense of solace despite the powerful sense of loss.

"I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you," NeNe quoted Gregg as having promised her.

She added: "He said he wanted me to move on with my life."

That sense of peace and that blessing of closure can go a long way to help loved ones cope with a death and move on.

NeNe also had a message for Gregg during his final days.

"I told him I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than him," she revealed.

NeNe shared: "I said, 'I married you twice, crazy man.'"

That's true.

NeNe and Gregg married in 1997 but ended that marriage in 2011.

The two reconciled and remarried in 2013, remaining so until Gregg's passing several weeks ago.

Gregg thought not only of NeNe's emotional well being, but of his business and financial affairs.

NeNe shared that he left a folder taped to the wall of his office.

Its goal was to help her and their 22-year-old son, Brentt, as they approach their family's financial responsibilities without Gregg.

"When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt," NeNe described.

"And," she shared, "telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff."

NeNe continued: "And who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn't know anything."

"And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left," NeNe remarked.

She appraised: "That that took a lot of strength."

Contemplating one's own death is a heartbreaking thing, but it takes tremendous courage and tenacity to lay out a guide for your successors.

NeNe even described her final moment with her late husband on September 1.

"He took a deep breath, and then he stopped," she recalled.

"I thought I would be scared," NeNe admitted, "but I just held him and kissed him."

"I keep thinking to myself he's away on a trip and he'll be right back," NeNe confessed.

She added: "I'm still waiting for him to come home."

It is not uncommon for those who have lost loved ones to feel that way. In time, they are able to move on and truly accept their loss.