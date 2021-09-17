NeNe Leakes Responds to Husband's Death: "I Have Good Days and Bad Days"

NeNe Leakes is hanging in there.

That's the best way she can describe it, as the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke out on Thursday about how she's faring in the days since her husband passed away from cancer.

As previously reported, Gregg Leakes died on September 1 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was 66 years old.

After paying tribute to Gregg at a memoral in Georgia, NeNe debuted a fresh, blonde look yesterday, telling followers:

"So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I'm having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I'd go back to blonde."

Leakes looks great.

But how is she actually doing at the moment?

She touched on that topic as follows:

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me, so I'm trying to keep my mind off of, you know, events that recently happened...

"I'm okay and I'm pushing through."

Each day brings a new challenge and new emotions, though.

"I have good days and bad days, but they say it's normal," NeNe continued.

"So, some days I'm up, some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon, so that was good.

"I normally don't go to the salon, I usually have people come to my house.

"Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women and that was good to be around other people."

Gregg was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

He then went into remission for two years... before the disease returned last summer.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," read a statement from publicist Ernest Dukes earlier this month.

"After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

Concluded the message at the time:

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Nene and Gregg go got married in 1997, and divorced in 2011, before remarrying in June 2013.

They share one son, Brentt Leakes, 22.

Shortly after Gregg's passing, NeNe hosted a "celebration of life" for him at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, where she honored her husband while surrounded by their friends, family members and loved ones.

The following day, the long-time Bravo personality shared a collection of photos from the event, admitting that she was initially hesitant to share on social media.

"It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony," NeNe wrote on Instagram. "What a celebration it was!"

She concluded back then:

"I am grateful for all of you.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT.

"I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life."