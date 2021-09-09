NeNe Leakes Celebrates Late Husband, Sends Message of Gratitude

NeNe Leakes reunited with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates on Monday.

She did so for the most unfortunate of reasons, however.

Jumping on her Instagram, Leakes shared photos from her late husband's memorial, which took place in Georgia and which featured such attendees as Kim Zolciak, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey.

As previously reported, Gregg Leakes died of cancer last week at the age of 66.

"It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony," Leakes wrote Tuesday as a caption to the photo immediately above. "What a celebration it was!"

"I am grateful for all of you.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT. I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life."

On her Instagram Story, NeNe shared images of even more Bravolebrities who gathered at her Linnethia Lounge -- including Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora.

She concluded her remarks as follows:

"I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT.

"I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life."

NeNe and Gregg were first married in 1997 and then got divorced in 2011.

The couple remarried in June 2013 and share one son together, a 22-year old named Brentt Leakes.

Gregg was originally diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018.

He was in remission for two years prior to being hospitalized for six weeks earlier this year after his cancer returned.

"It's difficult," NeNe admitted during an Instagram Live while confirming the development.

"He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

On September 1, a friend of the family announced that Gregg had passed away... days after NeNe told fans that the time was near.

Said publicist and longtime family friend Ernest Dukes in a statement at the time:

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart.

"After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

"We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

In November 2018, the NeNe opened up to People Magazine about how her spouse's cancer diagnosis had a gigantic impact on her loved ones.

"To learn that Gregg has cancer? Our lives just changed that day," the reality star/actress said back then.

"Our whole routine changed. Just … everything changed. I don't have cancer. Gregg has cancer.

"But I feel like our whole house has cancer."

Added NeNe just under three years ago:

"He's a changed person, his attitude changed.

"I feel like that day I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he's sick and I need to remind myself because he's so on edge.

"He's not nice, but he can't help it."

In the wake of Gregg's passing, Bravo producer Andy Cohen said he was crushed over the loss of "a wonderful man," paying tribute to Gregg on Twitter.

"I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team," wrote the talk show host.

He added:

"I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."