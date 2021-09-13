MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Who Took Home All That Gold?by Hilton Hater at .
Let's get one thing out of the way right up front, shall we?
Machine Gun Kelly was the big winner at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.
Because he took home a major trophy? No, even though he did.
It's because he got to go home at the end of the night with Megan Fox, however, who showed up to the event in Brooklyn dressed like this:
Hubba, f--king, hubba.
As for the actual hardware that was handed out?
As for the musicians who gave acceptance speeches and walked away with the trophies?
We suppose that matters, too, huh? Scroll down for a lost of the evening's winners...
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam **WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records **WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records **WINNER
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?" – Columbia Records
October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy" – Warner Records
November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO
December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group
February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies" – RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU" – Columbia Records
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records *WINNER
June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin" – world in red / AWAL
July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime" – RCA Records
August 2021: jxdn – "Think About Me" – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS **WINNER
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG
Claire Rosinkranz -- “Backyard Boy” **WINNER
Masked Wolf -- “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Bella Poarch -- “Build a B*tch”
Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli -- “I Am”
Whoheem -- “Let’s Link”
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records **WINNER
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam **WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records **WINNER
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records **WINNER
The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island
Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records
Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex’s best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records **WINNER
twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records **WINNER
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records **WINNER
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino **WINNER
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Hale