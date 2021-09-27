Mike Sorrentino: Did He Try to Have His Brother ARRESTED?!

This is a very interesting time in the lives of the men and women who make up the iconic cast of Jersey Shore.

Against all odds, they're still starring on a hit reality show as they enter their forties.

But the all-night partying, indiscriminate hookups and other behavior that made them famous no longer hold much appeal to the gang of guidos, most of whom are now parents.

This is particularly true for Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino.

If you're a fan of the show, then you're no doubt aware that Sorrentino got sober after running into some serious trouble with the law.

Despite the fact that he had already gotten clean, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison, and he served his time shortly after marrying Lauren Pesce in 2018.

Mike and Lauren welcomed their first child in May, and these days, things are really looking up for the Sorrentinos.

They're both making big bucks with regular appearances on Jersey Shore, and despite the millions in restitutions that Mike was forced to pay back, the financial windfall has enabled the Sorrentinos to purchase their dream house in New Jersey.

Unfortunately, success tends to attract jealousy, especially since some members of Mike's inner circle suffered the same setbacks as he did -- but without the epic comeback.

One such person is Mike's estranged older brother Maximo Sorrentino.

Mike was forced to file harassment claims against Maximo in July, stating that his brother behaves “erratically” and has demonstrated a tendency to show up at his house unannounced.

When Maximo showed up at Mike's front door without warning last week, Mike made the difficult decision to call the cops on his own flesh and blood.

According to a police report, Maximo made no effort to forcibly enter the home, but he did ring the doorbell "excessively" and shout for Mike to open the door and let him in.

Now, Mike is being criticized for calling the police on a family member with mental health issues.

He's issued a statement in his own defense, in which he makes it clear that he did not want to have his brother arrested, but felt that he had to call the police in order to protect his wife and son.

When an Instagram user called Mike “despicable” for “calling the cops on his own brother,” the Shore star clapped back by explaining the situation thoroughly.

Maximo told police that he was only trying to drop off some tracksuits he had bought for his nephew, but Mike claims the situation was much more serious.

“A responsible adult protecting his family from an estranged family member who has fall [sic] prey to mental illness from long term meth addiction,” Mike replied to the comment.

“A rational adult who just put down his baby to sleep at 8pm and the doorbell was ringing obsessively at 8:30pm!!”

Mike ended the conversation on a less conciliatory note, writing:

“We just want him to get help and he is refusing,” Mike added.

“In conclusion go f–k yourself.”

Obviously, Mike was put in a very difficult position by his brother's actions, but if he really felt that he needed to call the police in order to protect his family, then he absolutely did the right thing.

Perhaps the situation (no pun intended) will be explained further in the future.

If not, we hope that fans will be more sympathetic and understand that Mike was doing the best he could under tremendously difficult circumstances.