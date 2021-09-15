Michelle Duggar: SNUBBED By Kids on 55th Birthday!

Michelle Duggar has been keeping a low profile lately.

That makes sense, of course, as her family is currently embroiled in one of the most appalling celebrity scandals in recent memory.

As you've no doubt heard by now, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges back in April.

He'll stand trial in November, and he faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Obviously, Josh is the monster here, and he deserves the bulk of your scorn and derision.

But in a sense, he didn't act alone.

One of the reasons that Michelle -- and her infamous husband Jim Bob -- has been keeping such a low profile lately is that she played a major role in enabling Josh's various acts of abuse and misconduct.

Back in 2015, fans were shocked to learn that Josh had molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

That was the first Duggar sex scandal, but it certainly wouldn't be the last.

That's because Jim Bob and Michelle went to great lengths to make sure that Josh didn't suffer any consequences of any kind.

They used their clout in the community to ensure that no formal charges were filed and the incident was kept under wraps.

It wasn't until several years later that In Touch obtained a police report of the incident.

When that finally happened, Josh was fired from his family's reality show -- which is pretty mild punishment for a slew of hate crimes.

Needless to say, it's not hard to see why so many Duggar critics believe that Jim Bob and Michelle are partially responsible for Josh's many misdeeds.

And now, it seems that even Michelle's own children might be of that opinion.

Michelle turned 55 this week, and astonishingly, only two of her 19 children did anything to mark the occasion on social media.

Joseph Duggar shared the photo above, along with a caption reading, "Happy birthday momma."

Jinger also wished her mother a happy birthday in a very brief Instagram Story.

And that's it.

Obviously, Josh isn't on social media, but all the other kids are, and it looks like they decided not to send Michelle a shout-out this year.

And neither did any of their spouses, as a matter of fact.

We'd like to think that this a sign of the older Duggar offspring coming to terms with the fact that their parents are terrible.

Unfortunately, they're probably not quite there yet, but you can bet that they're not as loyal to Jim Bob and Michelle as they once were.

And the Josh situation isn't the only reason that Michelle's kids might be giving her the cold shoulder these days.

Second eldest daughter Jill Duggar cut ties with her parents back in 2019, and it seems that she two years later, she has no regrets.

Hey, remember when Jim Bob and Michelle were trying to convince the world that they'd discovered the secret to successful parenting?

Well, of their four eldest kids, one is headed to prison, one wants nothing to do with them, and one is unemployed and still living at home in her thirties.

Not quite crushing it in the parenting department, guys!