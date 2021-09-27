Meri Brown Moves On: I'm Found New Love, Guys!

For Meri Brown, it appears to be out with the old (insulting and selfish).

And in with the new (hopefully far less insulting and not at all selfish).

The veteran Sister Wives star, who has spent the last year or so strongly hinting at difficulties in her marriage, shared a quote on her Instagram Stories page late last week.

This time around, it wasn't mysterious or cryptic.

It was pretty darn straight to the point, really.

"Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone," Meri wrote candidly, adding in an apparent reveal:

"And then, without you even realizing it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you is staring back at the mirror."

We really don't need to work hard to decipher the meaning behind these words, do we?

TLC spent the entirety of its previous Sister Wives' season emphasizing the total and complete lack of communication between Meri and Kody Brown, who got married in 1990 and who then divorced in 2014.

Divorced in the legal sense, that is.

Kody went on to exchange vows with his fourth spouse, Robyn Brown, so that he could officially adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Kody and Meri remained spiritually together, however, although Meri tried to date outside of the unusual marriage in 2015 -- only to be the victim of a widely-publicized catfishing scheme.

Ever since then, there's been an enormous gulf between Meri and Kody.

The latter said just a few months ago that no spark exists between the pair any longer and that he has no interest in sleeping with Meri.

Acknowledging the demise of their relationship, and taking some responsibility for how it's all fallen apart, Kody previously admitted on Sister Wives:

"We quit dating and that's just probably because I quit calling her to say, 'Let's go do something.'"

And yet... Meri has kept trying. On air, at least.

During the estranged couple's 30th anniversary, Meri said she wanted to kiss Kody -- but he made it clear he had no interest in locking lips.

“Romance and sex are saved in my world for people who are in love," Kody later said to the camera of the snub, confessing he feels no such emotion for Meri after all these years.

No wonder Meri has seemingly since labeled this a toxic relationship, right?

But she's also defended the union and her very awful husband.

"Let's just clarify something here. I love this man. I don't owe anyone an explanation but I'll do it anyway," Meri wrote in Instagram in December 2020.

"I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

"I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able."

The TLC personality then added that she's an "independent person" who has "male friends, and I won't apologize for that. I'm human."

Meri concluded back then:

"I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen. Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise...

"I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN. I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up on that."