Meri Brown: I'm Still with Kody! For Now!

For literal years now, we've been speculating about Meri Brown's relationship with the rest of her family.

And that's because for literal years now, all of those relationships have been complete and total messes.

Seriously, it's been six years now since Meri was catfished, an event that almost brought about the end of her marriage, and she only reached out to someone else because she was already miserable.

A year before that, in 2014, she and Kody got legally divorced so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from her first marriage, another event that was obviously very difficult for the family.

But even before that, one could say since the very beginning of the show, things were strained between Meri and everyone else.

We've seen her fight with Robyn and Christine several times, we've seen her going to therapy with Janelle because things were so bad between them.

And where do we even begin with all of the awful things she and Kody have said to and about each other?

Fans of the show have seen all of these things go on for years, and many of them also follow the family on social media and see all of the vague quotes about moving on and being free that Meri shares.

It's also worth noting that Meri recently unfollowed Kody, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn on Instagram.

Considering all of this, it's really not all that hard to understand why so many people think that Meri is leaving Kody, or that she's already left.

But according to Meri, she has no idea why anyone would think there was anything wrong!

Earlier this week, she made a post on Instagram defending LuLaRoe, the multi-level marketing clothing company that she's involved with -- the company has always gotten a ton of criticism, but with the new documentary, LuLaRich, getting so much attention, the criticism has definitely been more intense.

In the comments, one of her followers wrote "You look great. Comes from within. May I ask, where do you actually live? At the Heritage Inn or a place in Flagstaff?"

The Heritage Inn is the bed and breakfast in Utah that she owns, and she has been spending quite a bit of time there, so it's understandable why some people think she's moved there permanently.

She's also been traveling a lot, never with Kody or her sister wives, so it also makes sense that others would just assume she's done with Flagstaff altogether.

But, somewhat surprisingly, she responded with "I live at my home in Flagstaff with my family!"

The person thanked Meri for answering, and she responded back with "Of course, I get asked that a lot and I'm not sure why lol!"

Speaking for all of us, another Instagram user explained "Because it seems on the show that you are rarely around so people assume you live elsewhere."

"Oh really?" Meri asked. "I'm in every episode ..."

This is obviously a deflection on Meri's part -- clearly she knows better than anyone else how much she travels, whether it's to her inn or elsewhere.

It's also not exactly a secret that so much of the show these days is about the struggles they're all facing with polygamy and their housing situations.

If we had to guess, we imagine that she doesn't want to reveal anything about the drama going on within the family -- unlike other reality shows, the Browns are pretty good at saving a lot of the good stuff for the show.

Another factor is that even on the show, she seems to try her best to convince herself and everyone else that while things may be difficult with Kody and the other wives, they're still working.

Then, of course, we have to remember that no matter how much she's away from home or how completely and totally miserable she seems with everything, it's highly unlikely that none of the wives will ever actually leave Kody.

But man, it sure is fun to gossip about it all, huh?