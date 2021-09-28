Meri Brown Honors Late Mother Six Months After Tragic Death

Six months after losing the most important person in her life, Meri Brown has penned a lengthy and emotional tribute.

As previously detailed, the veteran Sister Wives star said goodbye to her 76-year old mother, Bonnie, in late March, relaying the sad and unexpected news to followers in a mournful Instagram message.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," wrote Mer back then.

Now, half a year later, Meri has returned to her official account in order to once again honor her beloved parent.

"Six months today since the sudden passing of this beautiful and elect lady I have the pleasure of calling 'Mom,'" wrote Brown on Monday, adding:

"Six months of having to remember I don't get to call her and tell her about my newest idea, my fun plans, or the latest news.

"Six months of seeing something I think she'd love and then remembering I can't get it for her."

Bonnie was featured here and there on Sister Wives over the years, taking care of the bed and breakfast her daughter purchased years ago.

"She left us suddenly, unexpected, and extremely way too soon," Meri told fans in late March.

"And I literally don't know how I'm going to do the rest of my life without her."

We don't believe any cause of death was ever made public.

Continued Meri yesterday:

"Six months of wanting to chat, ask advice, or hear her voice.

"Six months of not getting to hear about her love for her Savior or the next giving thing she'll be doing. Six months of being forever grateful for the 50 years I had her.

"Six months of remembering all the things she taught me, the example she was, and the love she exuded.

"Six months of remembering, of gratitude, of trying to be more like her. Because she was worth being like."

Bonnie went to live with Meri early in 2020 amid the first outbreak of Covid-19.

"One of the tenets of our belief system is that we get blessings, which is kind of the word of God in our lives," said Meri on air around that time.

"Mom has had these blessings throughout her life that have told her and, you know, kind of inspired her to be that person who people can use as a shelter."

Growing emotional, Meri concluded on this episode of the TLC program:

"That's been my mom's motto her whole life.

"Just to take people in and take care of people, it's just who she is."

Shorly after Bonnie's passing, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, the aforementioned bed and breakfast Meri owns in Utah, also shared a tribute to Bonnie.

It read as follows:

With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our incredible mother, grandmother, innkeeper, and dearest Bonnie. She loved this home and sharing the beautiful history of Lizzie's with everyone that passed through.

This was the perfect way to spend her last years, she always wanted to be a safe place for others; she was that and more.

Anyone who has met Bonnie LOVES Bonnie. She will missed beyond words and her presence will be forever be missed in this home.

Rest In Peace Grandma Bonnie.