Meri Brown Flees the Country, Says She Really Needs a Break

She's outta there, folks.

Amid news that Sister Wives has been renewed for Season 16, Meri Brown has chosen to celebrate in what some might considerd to be a most unusual way:

She went on vacation.

Seemingly by herself.

"Well, I have arrived! Literally just got checked into my suite aka home for the next 6 days," Brown wrote on Thursday as a caption to the photo above.

"This week is a much needed break and rejuvenation for me," she added.

"I'm looking forward to just being. Just existing. Just letting go."

As you can see, it doesn't appear as if anyone went on the trip with Meri -- certainly not Kody, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to these two.

A majority of the time, Meri posts cryptic social media messages and memes that hint strongly at trouble in romantic paradise.

More than trouble, really.

She made a reference just a few days ago to ending a "toxic relationship," scarcely even asking anyone to read between the lines.

Considering all Kody has said about his first wife for a very long time now... could anyone blame Meri for walking away?

In this latest caption, Meri once again implied that things haven't been great for awhile now.

"Not gonna lie, there's been a few moments of anxiety leading up to this trip, and even a few moments today," she wrote, likely talking about travel amid a global pandemic.

"It's a bit strange traveling after all this time.

"But Cancun, I'm here for you, you're here for me, it's gonna be a good week!"

As mentioned previously, this vacation takes place just as TLC broke the news that Sister Wives will return in November.

What can fans expect from upcoming episodes?

A great deal of tension between the four spouses and their spiritual husband, that much seems certain.

"Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them," reads the official network synopsis.

"When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

"A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

"Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well."

The description concludes as follows:'

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules. Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays?

With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.