Mel Thompson Dies; Beloved YouTuber and Makeup Artist Was 35

Mel Thompson, a popular YouTube personality and well-known makeup artist, passed away on Sunday for reasons that are not currently known.

She was 35 years old.

The tragic and surprising news was confirmed late yesterday by Thompson's husband, who paid emotional tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a statement shared to Thompson's social media page, adding at the time:

"It's really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person.

"I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing.

"It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back."

Thompson had close to 170,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,000 Instagram followers.

Her content mostly focused on makeup tutorials, product reviews and personal life updates.

The late star's final YouTube video was uploaded September 24, just two days before she died.

We cannot verify her cause of death at this time.

Continued Thompson's husband in his mournful message:

"I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family.

"The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff.

"And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content."

Concluded the tribute, which prompted a bevy of supportive and sympathetic comments:

Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was.

She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought.

I wish I had her back.

"I'm so deeply saddened and shocked," wrote makeup artist Lisa Eldridge in response to Thompson's passing.

"My thoughts are with friends and family…. truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful."

Influencer Nikkia Joy added:

"I am in utter shock. This is the most heartbreaking news. I am so so sorry for your loss, the world will not be the same without Mel."

While cosmetics dominated Thompson's professional life, the late personality made it clear in May 2020 that she was, first and foremost, a mother.

"I grew up always saying I would never have kids. Here I am today with 4 and I wouldn't trade places with anyone," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so grateful to have such amazing kids and an amazing family. Being a mom is both rewarding and extremely frustrating at times but ALWAYS more rewarding.

"To my babies, (you'll always be babies to me) I love you with all my heart."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Mel Thompson.

May she rest in peace.