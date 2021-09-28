Meghan Markle: I'm Never Going to England Again! My In-Laws Can Come to LA If They Want to Meet My Baby!

Earlier this week, we reported on the controversy regarding Meghan Markle's youngest child, and the fact that baby Lilibet has not yet met Queen Elizabeth.

It makes sense, of course, as Meghan and the Queen live on separate continents, and Covid restrictions continue to make international travel even more complicated than usual.

But it's not hard so see why the Windsor clan and their supporters might be laying on the pressure for Meghan to set aside her travel concerns and make the trip across the pond.

And we're sure if it was a simple matter of Meg chartering a private jet and setting up a London meet-and-greet, she would do exactly that.

Of course, we probably don't need to tell you that the situation is far more complicated than all of that.

Meghan and Prince Harry had many reasons for fleeing the UK when they did.

And while his family played a major role in that decision, the Queen was one of the few relatives that they actually got along with.

So it's not as though the Sussexes are staying put in Los Angeles with the goal of snubbing Elizabeth.

Rather, it's the rest of the people they would see in London who are motivating them to stay home.

Despite reports that Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan while she was pregnant, and that the two of them managed to bury the hatchet, it seems that the bad blood between the two warring factions remains.

“I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again,” royal expert Robert Jobson told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “She’s not popular [right] now.”

Jobson went on to remind critics that if Meghan decides to keep her distance from England, she wouldn't just be doing so out of pettiness.

While Meghan and Harry are more popular than ever in the US, they remain highly controversial figures in Harry's native land.

That said, Harry will almost certainly be making his way back to London in the very near future -- at the very least, he'll definitely make the trip for the Queen'sPlatinum Jubilee in February of 2022.

It just seems less and less likely that Meghan will be joining him.

“We have to wait and see. … Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee],” Jobson told Us.

He added that if Meghan were to join him, some might feel that the Sussexes were “doting on the queen” and coming off as “hypocritical” following their recent public statements against the royal family.

However, Harry has a memoir to promote, and keeping his distance from the most famous and revered member of his family is not exactly the best way to drum up interest.

“But you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out. … It’s gonna be quite awkward," Jobson concluded.

Of course, if Harry makes the trip to the UK on his own, he almost certainly won't be bringing baby Lilibet along with him.

And since the Queen is 95 years old, there's no saying how many more opportunities she'll have to meet her newest great-granddaughter.

It would obviously be very sad if she never got the opportunity to see Lilibet in person, and no doubt the situation would quickly turn ugly, as Brits would be quick to blame Meghan.

The irony of course, would be that it's that ugliness -- and not bad blood with the Queen -- that's got Meghan keeping her distance from the UK.