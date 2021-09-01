Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Here's Why the Royals Will Never Trust Them Again

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family and relocated to North America, they did so with the full knowledge that the move would draw unwanted attention to the royal family.

Of course, it's not up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend the rest of their lives in misery just to protect a 95-year-old queen from criticism.

So they took the leap, knowing that it might mean the end of their relationship with Harry's family.

And despite recent rumors of a reconciliation, it seems that the two factions really have gone their separate ways for good.

Some fans of the family were hopeful that William and Harry might make peace at Prince Philip's funeral back in April.

Others were encouraged by the news that Kate had reached out to Meghan after the latter welcomed her second child.

But according to one royal expert, the Windsors are “still raw” about Harry and Meghan's departure and subsequent disparaging remarks.

And those who have been watching the situation closely are now convinced that the rift between the two sides will never be repaired.

“Over the year, there must’ve been some discussions, some sort of attempt at reconciliation,” journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti recently told Us Weekly.

“But I keep saying that, you know … I’m not party to their private conversations, but I think it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals] must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press, he explained.

"Or in a new revised version of [Finding Freedom] or even in Prince Harry’s own book.”

Sacerdoti is referring to the newest edition of Omid Scobie's book about Harry and Meghan, which argues that the feud between Harry and his family is even worse than most royal-watchers realize.

“I think that there’s perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I’m sure that they’d want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace,” Sacerdoti said.

The royal rift was only made worse, of course, by Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Charles and the queen had very different plans for how to respond,” the insider said.

“Charles wanted to rebuke every claim made by Meghan and Harry and the queen wanted to take a more modest approach.”

As when she and Harry moved to America, Meghan went into the interview knowing that it would likely do further damage to the royals' already-tarnished public image.

But it's not her responsibility to hide her truth from the world so that people who were born into power and spent a lifetime abusing it can do so more comfortably.

And with Prince Harry's memoir on the way, the royals should probably brace themselves for further damaging revelations.

Their best move would have been to make peace with Meghan and Harry when they first crossed the pond, but now, it seems that ship has sailed.