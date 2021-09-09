Matt Roloff Cradles Newborn, Gushes Over Girlfriend's Grandchild

Before this year is over, Matt Roloff will be a grandfather once again.

Two times over, considering both Audrey Roloff and Isabel Roloff are pregnant.

In the meantime, meanwhile?

The Little People, Big World star just shared a photograph of himself holding his girlfriend's grandchild, Liam... as you can see below.

Referencing long-time love Caryn Chandler, Matt wrote as a caption to this sweet snapshot:

"Hanging out with adorable new baby Liam… @carynchandler1 new grandson. What a precious little gift from God."

He also uploaded a picture of Caryn spending time with the newborn... as you can also see below.

Roloff and Chandler have been dating since 2017.

There's been constant chatter that the couple will soon get engaged, with Chandler dropping plenty of hints over the last several months that she's ready to take that step -- and Matt basically admitting it's an inevitability.

He has said in the past that a proposal is on the way.

He's just been waiting until ex-wife Amy is married in order to avoid stealing any of the spotlight from her.

But... guess what?

Amy is now married to Chris Marek!

So, you're up, Matt!

The aforementioned weddding actually took place on Matt's property, as he now owns Roloff Farms and he happily allowed Amy and Chris to exchange vows on it.

Heck, he encouraged the whole thing!

And Matt wasn't even invited to the ceremonly or the reception.

Still, though, he worked hard on constructing a chapel for his ex-wife and her fiance and came across as nothing but enthusiastic and supportive of their union. It's been pretty cool.

Matt and Caryn remained in Oregon when Amy and Chris got married on August 28, just hanging out with friends, happy to not be taking part in the festivities.

As for how things went?

Amy and Chris said "I Do" in front of about 100 family members and friends, according to The Sun and other outlets.

Everything appears to have gone very well, too. As smooth as could be, really.

"The wedding officiant handed [Amy] four or five pages for the vows that she read to Chris," a source told The Sun.

"She stood on a step stool and wore a traditional white strapped wedding dress with a veil.

"Chris also wiped a tear from his right eye while the preacher spoke and ahead of reading one page with his own vows.

"The happy couple kissed after reading their vows and then again after exchanging rings."