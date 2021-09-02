Mackenzie Standifer: I Am NOT Having Any More Kids With Ryan Edwards!

Mackenizie Standifer has been through a lot in her years with Ryan Edwards.

And she may have thought that she'd finally get to enjoy some peace and quiet now that she and Ryan have been fired from Teen Mom OG.

Unfortunately for Mackenzie, her life is still on full display on Instagram, and since social media appears to be her family's sole source of income at the moment, she really doesn't have much say in the matter.

So Mack is still receiving criticism and other unwanted feedback from fans on a daily basis -- and occasionally, she seems to give away more information than she intended to.

For example, Standifer posted the photo below this week, and in replying to one comment in particular, she revealed exactly how she feels about the prospect of having more kids with Ryan Edwards.

As you can see, the image shows Mack's three kids, Hudson, Jagger, and Stella, all seated in the backseat of her car.

There's another row of seats behind the kids, but apparently, Mackenzie is planning to leave it empty

“Looks like it’s time to start filling up the back row,” one follower commented, according to In Touch.

“Hahahahahahaha,” Mackenzie replied. “No.”

So yeah, we don't think you'll be hearing any pregnancy announcements from Mackenzie and Ryan anytime soon.

Standifer didn't go into any detail with regard to why the couple is done expanding their family, but considering neither Standifer nor Edwards is working right now, it's probably the right call.

Ryan and Mackenzie have repeatedly claimed that they have big career plans, but nearly six months after they were fired, those plans have yet to materialize.

Instead, they both continue to act as though they weren't fired at all.

Yes, in a recent interview with UK tabloid The Sun, Standifer accused Maci Bookout of exploiting her children for money, and claimed that she and Ryan left the show out of principle.

“I don’t think it’s OK to use stuff that Bentley has got going on emotionally for a dollar,” Mackenzie told the outlet.

“They’ll use their own children to make a buck."

She also insisted that she and Ryan could no longer work with the network due to contrasting political views.

“The other thing with MTV is that we’re just not liberal,” Mackenzie said.

Despite some probable financial concerns, Mackenzie insisted that “life has been great” since she and Ryan were fired, adding that MTV couldn’t “pay [her] enough money to go back.”

“I don’t care how much money you’re waving in my face, I’m going to stay true to myself and I’m not going to follow behind like a little puppet,” she said.

“I just think that leaving the show is a blessing in disguise and I couldn’t be any happier.”

Standifer went on to insist that she would work “until [her] fingers bled” rather than give another moment of her time to MTV.

“I’m just done, and I think that all that [MTV cares] about is money,” Mackenzie said.

“I have values, and I have morals, and I’m just not OK with it anymore.”

We're not sure why she objects to a corporation having the goal of making money, but Mack might feel differently about the relationship between labor and capital once she's forced to go back out there and earn.

Because you know Ryan won't be getting a job anytime soon!