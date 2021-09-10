Mackenzie Standifer on Maci Bookout: I Tried to Be Her Friend! Now I Give Up!

For once, it looks as though Mackenzie Standifer (Edwards) and Maci Bookout actually agree on something.

We'll get to that in a moment, but first, a quick recap of the latest events in this seemingly never-ending war between Ryan Edwards' baby mamas.

For a while there, it looked as though these two would just go their separate ways.

Maci had gotten Ryan Edwards and his family fired from Teen Mom OG, and while Mackenzie was probably very pissed off, it didn't look as though she planned to throw shade at Maci on social media.

But earlier this week, Mackenzie and Ryan both got their shots in a different way.

Both parties spoke with UK tabloid The Sun, and the quotes and accusations that circulated in the days after left Maci with little choice but to reply.

Mackenzie accused Maci of exploiting her son for money, and Ryan claimed that Bookout got his entire family fired in order to shut them up.

“Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth. She will always fight to have us off the show" Ryan told the outlet.

Obviously, Maci's account of the termination and its aftermath differs wildly from the story told by Ryan and Maci.

But there's one detail on which everyone apparently agrees.

It seems that Mackenzie really did try and form a friendship with Maci, and Maci really did snub her.

“I have reached out to Maci to make peace and settle the score a couple of times and I’ve heard nothing back," Standifer told The Sun.

“I sent her a text a couple of weeks ago and one in March," she continued.

“I just said I would love to meet up and talk over lunch to clear the air and make things better," Mackenzie alleged.

"Maci is all about Maci and anybody that gets in Maci’s way or doesn’t do what Maci wants gets cut out."

When Maci offered her own take on the situation, it aligned with Mackenzie's surprisingly well.

"She texted me twice,” Bookout told In Touch this week, adding:

“[It] had to have been [in] March because we were at a wrestling tournament and then again, probably about a month ago.”

Yes, Mack tried befriend Maci, but Maci was having none of it.

She says the decision was nothing personal, and explains that she simply doesn't have the time and energy to try and bury the hatchet with Mackenzie.

“I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start,” she told In Touch.

“I’m truly not being ugly,” Maci continued, noting Mackenzie is “not really someone I wanna hang out with.”

Harsh!

For obvious reasons, fans have been monitoring Mackenzie's social media pages searching for a response.

So far, all they've been able to conclude is that she's feeling optimistic about ... something.

"Not seeing results? Feel like giving up? Consider this: The LAST thing to grown on a fruit tree is the fruit," says a meme recently shared by Standifer.

“Hope is the power that gives a person the confidence to step out and try," reads another inspirational slogan.

So is Mack still holding out hope that she and Maci will one day be friends?

We doubt it.

When you're married to Ryan Edwards, you probably spend a lot of time seeking out memes that will give you a shred of hope for the future!