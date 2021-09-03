Maci Bookout to Ryan Edwards: Bentley Wants Nothing to Do With You!

Well, if you were worried that Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards were faking their feud for the sake of Teen Mom OG cameras, fear not:

Ryan has been fired from the show -- after Maci pressured producers to cut him loose -- but these two are still at each other's throats.

Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer definitely started the latest round of drama.

But it seems that Maci would be more than happy to finish it:

Earlier this week, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Standifer both spoke to UK tabloid The Sun, and not surprisingly, they both made disparaging comments about Maci.

Standifer might have actually been the most brutal, accusing Maci of exploiting her children for money, and alleging that Bookout and her family present a fraudulent version of themselves on camera.

Both halves of the controversial couple accused Maci of manipulating the situation to her advantage and using her eldest son Bentley, 13, as a bargaining chip.

Edwards is no longer allowed to see Bentley, and he claims that Maci is interfering with his relationship with his son for the same reason that she got him kicked off if MTV -- as some sort of petty punishment.

Now, Maci has clapped back, pointing out that even when Ryan had the opportunity to see his son, he rarely took advantage of it.

“He’s only seen him a couple of times this year,” Maci told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

“To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

Maci says she's considered loosening the restrictions, but not because of Ryan:

“Bentley still wants to see his siblings,” she said (Ryan and Mack have two children together).

“He wants to have a relationship with them and his grandparents and stuff. It’s still kind of up in the air at this point, as far as his relationship with Ryan.”

Yes, even though Jen and Larry Edwards said they'll always side with Ryan, no matter how badly he mistreats Bentley, it seems thr boy still has a place in his heart for his grandparents.

Thankfully, despite all of the drama circulating around him, it appears that Bentley is developing quite normally.

“He’s already to the point where he’s like, ‘Mom, you don’t know anything,’” the reality star jokes.

“I’m kind of already used to that part. I keep thinking about [how] 13 is three years away from the age I was when I got pregnant with him, driving, all that scary stuff. I still have no idea what I’m doing.”

Bookout noted that Bentley is “not really” into dating yet, noting that “typical middle school girlfriends” don’t count.

“They don’t even talk to each other. It’s totally awkward and weird,” she says.

“He doesn’t really show that much interest in that aspect right now, or at least not enough to talk about it. He’s more interested in sports and hanging out with his friends than anything.”

Well, we're sure that rite of passage is just around the corner -- and at least Bentley won't have Ryan bullying him and telling him he's the kind of kid who will get dumped a lot as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.