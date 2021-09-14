Maci Bookout Opens Up: Does She Still Want to Adopt a Child?

Maci Bookout has a lot on her plate these days.

What with three kids, a husband, and an obnoxious baby daddy, all in addition to her work as a reality star and small business owner, Maci's days are probably pretty well booked.

But for years, Bookout has spoken openly about the idea of expanding her family even further.

And it looks as though the unique challenges of the past few months have done nothing to turn Maci away from that goal.

The possibility of Maci and Taylor McKinney adopting a child has been raised on Teen Mom OG and in multiple interviews.

But until this week, it had been a while since Maci talked about the matter openly.

During a recent interview with In Touch, Bookout revealed that she's definitely "done" getting pregnant.

But she says she hasn't closed the door on adoption.

In fact, it seems that that's something she and Taylor still discuss rather frequently.

“It’s just a matter of the right timing,” Maci told the outlet.

“We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever.”

Yes, Maci says that her busy schedule is a deterrent at the moment, but it seems she might be open to the idea of welcoming another little one once her youngest children become a bit more independent.

“I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give,” Maci adds.

“Definitely still on the table but not right now.”

Of course, there's never an ideal time to take on a responsibility as massive as raising a child, but Maci and Taylor are still young, so maybe they're thinking that they might be more open to the idea in a few years.

Ya know -- once Bentley is in his teens and looking to do some babysitting for cash.

Speaking of Bentley, Maci says she's still not on speaking terms with the boy's father, Ryan Edwards.

No great surprise there, of course.

Maci got Ryan and his family fired from Teen Mom OG back in March, and the members of the Edwards clan have since taken the opportunity to trash-talk her on several occasions.

Most recently, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Standifer accused Maci of exploiting her children for higher ratings and more money.

Needless to say, that didn't sit well with Maci, who confirmed to In Touch that the two warring factions haven’t “really had any conversations or communication at all since the reunion.”

She says that her eldest has not seen his father in quite some time, but stresses that the decision is entirely Bentley's, and she played no part in it.

Maci says Bentley has “learned about boundaries and sticking to them" from his experiences with his troubled father.

“That’s just something that it’s his boundaries and that’s what he’s comfortable with,” she said.

“And, so, as just mom, I’m going to support him on that.”

And frankly, until Ryan gets his act together -- gets a job, sobers up, etc. -- it's probably best if Bentley keeps his distance.

Maybe Ryan can teach him about the importance of boundaries and how not to behave ...

... but these days, that's just about the only thing he can teach the kid.