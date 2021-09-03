Maci Bookout: Mackenzie Standifer Wants to Be My BFF! She's So Lame!

Just when we thought the feud between Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer had come to an end, the bad blood between Ryan Edwards' baby mamas has once again come bubbling to the surface.

Earlier this week, The Sun published interviews with Ryan and Mackenzie, both of whom seized the opportunity to lash out at Maci.

Surprisingly, the bulk of the trash talk came from Standifer, who accused Maci of exploiting her children for money.

The ill will is not surprising, considering Maci got Ryan and Mackenzie fired from Teen Mom OG -- but we don't think anyone expected Mack to go that far with her comments.

“I don’t think it’s OK to use stuff that Bentley has got going on emotionally for a dollar,” she told the outlet.

“They’ll use their own children to make a buck," she added.

Needless to say, that's not the sort of commentary that's likely to endear Mack to Maci.

So now, it's time for the backlash.

For obvious reasons, Maci felt the need to respond to Mackenzie's harsh criticism, and she wisely decided to take the high road.

No one would have blamed her if she absolutely went off on her rival and hurled every name in the book at her.

Instead, Maci simply shared the facts of the situation as she sees them:

She reminded fans that she has nothing to do with Mackenzie, and that it's been that way for quite some time.

Bookout also revealed that Standifer has reached out to her in the past, seemingly in an effort to form a friendship (which makes her recent insults more than a little ironic).

Maci apparently ignored these attempts, not because of any seething hatred for Mackenzie, but because she sees no reason for devoting effort to a relationship with someone who's been so needlessly cruel in the past.

Smart move.

"She texted me twice,” Bookout told In Touch this week, adding:

“[It] had to have been [in] March because we were at a wrestling tournament and then again, probably about a month ago.”

Maci then observed that if she were to work on mending the fences with the other side of Bentley's family, Mackenzie would not be her top priority.

“I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start,” she told the outlet.

“I’m truly not being ugly,” Maci continued, noting Mackenzie is “not really someone I wanna hang out with.”

Sometimes, it's as simple as that.

Maci has no desire to be friends with Mackenzie, so she won't be putting any time or effort into making that happen.

In all likelihood, she's felt this way for years, and Mackenzie's recent comments simply confirmed that Maci made the right decision.

Whatever the case, it seems that Bookout and Standifer won't be burying the hatchet anytime soon -- which is just fine by Maci.

As for Mackenzie, if she was hoping to win back her job on Teen Mom OG, this was certainly not the way to go about it!