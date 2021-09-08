Maci Bookout Lashes Out at Ryan Edwards' Parents: You Traumatized Your Grandson!

The war between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards has been raging for several years now.

Like many people, we sort of assumed the whole thing had come a head when Maci got Ryan fired from Teen Mom OG.

It made sense that the drama would die down now that the Edwards family would no longer be making rage-fueled appearances on the show that made Maci famous.

But to our surprise, in recent months, this conflict heated up in ways we never could've imagined.

First, Ryan and wife Mackenzie Standifer both lashed out at Maci in interviews with UK tabloid The Sun.

It was Mackenzie's comments that hit hardest, particularly the portion in which she accused Maci of exploiting her son for money.

“I don’t think it’s OK to use stuff that Bentley has got going on emotionally for a dollar,” she told the outlet.

“They’ll use their own children to make a buck," she added.

Needless to say, those remarks didn't sit well with Maci, and she responded with some trash-talk of her own, revealing that Mackenzie has tried to form a friendship with on several occasions, but Maci wants none of it.

“I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start,” she told In Touch.

“I’m truly not being ugly,” Maci continued, noting Mackenzie is “not really someone I wanna hang out with.”

Of course, Maci and the extended Edwards clan can fire off shots at one another in print all they want.

At the end of the day, it's the comments that are made on television that will reach the largest audience and be most remembered.

And in that department, Maci has a distinct advantage -- after all, she's the only one who still appears on TV on a regular basis.

The last time the Edwards family appeared on MTV was earlier this year during a TMOG reunion show.

This was the occasion on which Larry Edwards and Taylor McKinney nearly came to blows.

It probably wasn't hard for Maci to convince MTV to fire the Edwards clan after that.

Anyway, Maci shared her thoughts about the incident on this week's TMOG season premiere.

“We didn’t appreciate that they lied… about us. And they ignored Bentley’s feelings," she told a friend.

"Then, at the reunion, Taylor and Larry got into an argument over something that had been brewing for a while.”

Yes, as Maci has said several times, it's Jen and Larry's treatment of Bentley that really gets her goat.

And it seems that that's really what made tempers flare at the reunion.

“Larry -- his body language and his face and the way he was talking, he was gritting his teeth and pointing his finger and Taylor didn’t do anything wrong." Maci said, adding that McKinney “did what any husband would do."

“Jen and Larry are grown ass people," Bookout explained.,

"I don’t give a f--k if you don’t like me. I don’t care what you say. I don’t care, whatever," she added.

"But when you’re blatantly ignoring my child’s feelings, then I have a problem.”

Yes, Maci has complained about Ryan's shoddy parenting on many occasions, but it's only over the past year or so that she's accused Jen and Larry of causing psychological damage to Bentley.

Ryan's parents can't reply on television, and they probably won't broach the subject on social media -- but you can be sure that Mackenzie will clap back on their behalf!