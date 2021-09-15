Maci Bookout: I Never Want to Talk to Mackenzie Standifer Again!

Another day, another shot fired in the never-ending war between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards.

When Maci got Ryan and his family fired from Teen Mom OG, many assumed that that would be the end of their public feuding.

After all, Ryan isn't on social media (as far as anyone knows), so without the platfrom of an MTV reality show, he would have a hard time publicly taking shots at Maci.

But just as the dust was beginning to settle from their last exchange, Ryan talked some major trash, knowing full well that Maci would see it.

It started when he and wife Mackenzie Standifer both gave interviews to UK tabloid The Sun.

Mack talked the most smack, even going so far as to accuse Maci of exploiting her kids for money.

Needless to say, that's quite a low blow.

There's no legitimate reason to believe that Maci is exploiting her children, but at least one part of Mackenzie's story has been verified as accurate.

Standifer says she tried to make friends with Bookout only to be rebuffed.

“I have reached out to Maci to make peace and settle the score a couple of times and I’ve heard nothing back," Standifer told The Sun.

“I sent her a text a couple of weeks ago and one in March," she continued.

“I just said I would love to meet up and talk over lunch to clear the air and make things better."

It seems that Mackenzie's intention was to make Maci out to be the bad guy, so it was a bit strange when Standifer confirmed that the story played out exactly as she said.

"She texted me twice,” Bookout recently told In Touch, adding:

“[It] had to have been [in] March because we were at a wrestling tournament and then again, probably about a month ago.”

Now we know she didn't have much choice but to call herself out, as the incident was captured by MTV cameras and featured on this week's episode of Teen Mom OG.

"Hey…if you're free in the next week or two, I'd love to meet up and talk over lunch and maybe clear the air a little," read Mackenzie's text to Maci.

"I want things to be better…I'm free on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11-1."

It seemed that Mackenzie was sincere in her desire to bury the hatchet -- but Maci was having none of it.

"That text was not genuine. It wasn't," she said to husband Taylor McKinney.

"I'm sitting there thinking like, nothing she could ever do or say will ever change my mind about the type of person she is. That's it," Maci continued.

"I'm annoyed that Mackenzie texted me wanting to connect and now hearing that Ryan isn't going to therapy anymore, I'm even less interested in talking to any of the Edwards," Bookout added.

"Honestly, I have no interest in having a relationship with any of them. I don't plan on having any communication with them."

Maci apparently stuck her guns on that issue, as she recently confirmed that she still has no interest in making nice with Mackenzie.

“I feel like if I’m going to put in the effort and the work to mend my relationships with them, she would not be where I start,” she told In Touch.

“I’m truly not being ugly,” Maci continued, noting Mackenzie is “not really someone I wanna hang out with.”

Obviously, that's pretty harsh.

But considering all that Maci has been through because of Ryan and Mackenzie, it's also fair.