Maci Bookout Blasted For Cashing In With Shameless Gabby Petito Clickbait

Everyone who follows reality stars on social media knows that they occasionally supplement their incomes by posting clickbait.

Generally, this takes the form of links to articles about celebrities or viral videos.

Sometimes, however, the posters go beyond the limits of good taste by posting content that spreads damaging rumors or profits from tragedy.

Sadly, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is frequently guilty of this.

As a result of the outrageous content that she posts in exchange for cash, Maci has been accused of lying to fans and sacrificing her reputation in exchange for a quick buck.

In most cases, Maci's more offensive clickbait has to do with lies about her castmates in the Teen Mom franchise.

For instance, when she participated in spreading the word about Catelynn Lowell's fake divorce from Tyler Baltierra, Maci was duly criticized for misleading her fans and aiding the spread of false information.

Fans were upset, and many expressed hope that Maci would learn her lesson and be a bit more discerning in the future.

Sadly, that hasn't turned out to be the case.

In fact, Maci's most recent clickbait controversy trumps all of her previous ones, and it seems to have cost her quite a few followers.

As you're surely aware by now, the body of YouTuber Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming earlier this week.

The 22-year-old's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has now been targeted by a federal arrest warrant.

Needless to say, this is a tragic situation and anyone who comments on it publicly should tread lightly.

Not only is the investigation into Petito's death ongoing, but it was just days ago that her family and friends just learned of her grisly demise.

That's why fans of Maci's were shocked and dismayed to find her posting factually inaccurate clickbait articles about Petito's murder.

Laundrie's warrant was issued just last night, but Maci has been making bold and bizarre claims about his arrest for days.

She's been posting misleading articles about the search for Petito and her alleged killer, seemingly with complete disregard for what sort of effect such misinformation might have on those who are emotionally invested in the case.

And these posts have not been well-received by fans.

"So Maci can’t make a post to bring awareness about #GabbyPetito but she can make clickbait and profit off of this tragedy?" one commenter asked, according to The Sun.

"A family is grieving and the world is watching. Post to make a change and stop profiting off of a family’s nightmare," another added.

“That’s terrible! Disgusting that she is making money off this," a third chimed in.

“Regardless if it were her posting or a social media team… read the room! It’s vile to do this. Especially on an ongoing investigation.

“This is truly so distasteful," yet another commented.

Other fans were more verbose in expressing their displeasure, and many stated that they hoped Maci would apologize for this shocking indiscretion.

“Have these women sold their accounts to a click bait company? I stopped following a long time ago because their posts are absolute trash with 99% of their content being click bait with insensitive leading titles," one follower observed.

"It’s so obvious they are using their follower base to solely profit from and that’s it. There is absolutely zero integrity."

“This clickbait sh-t is annoying af as it is but this is a whole new low," another person wrote.

This is profiting off a young women's death. It would be different if it was a documentary on ID or abc or something actually telling her story. This is just distasteful to me.”

"Distasteful" is putting it mildly, and Maci absolutely owes her fans an apology for her crass misrepresentation of the facts.

But it seems unlikely that Bookout will ever issue an apology, as her strategy in the past has been to simply ignore such criticism.

All we can do is hope that going forward, Maci will be more selective about the sort of content that she posts, if only for the sake of her own reputation.