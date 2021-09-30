Little Women: It's All Coming to an End on Lifetime!

by at .

Big news for fans of the Little Women franchise.

Joe Gnoffo, the husband of Little Women: LA star Terra Jole, jumped on Instagram this week and hinted pretty strongly that this show's run is about to come to an end.

He didn't merely hint, to be honest.

He came right out and said it.

little la

"With the Little Women:Atlanta season finale happening last week, it's most likely a conclusion of all things Little Women on the Lifetime network," wrote Gnoffo, breaking the hearts of followers everywhere.

He added:

Speaking of all things "Little Women",I'd like to congratulate and celebrate my wife,Terra Jole on a job well done!

Terra was executive producer on Little Women:LA from the beginning and around 10 spin-offs and specials later,plus a little boogie woogie on Dancing With the Stars.

Gnoffo insta

Concluded the Lifetime personality:

I'd just like to say,take a bow Terra! You knocked it out of the park!

Personally,my favorite show of hers was Terra's Little Family but I could be biased. Or maybe it's because Penny is a star just like her mama!

Thanks to all the fans! You are some crazy mofo's but you kept this little idea of my wife's going for about 8 years. Cheers!

Joe Gnoffo

To be clear, Gnoffo doesn't have the final word on cancelation or anything.

An insider recently told The Sun that no resolution has yet been reached when it comes to the future of the Little Women franchise.

“We were set to start filming in May but due to LA being shut down there was nothing we could capture so we paused filming,” this source explained to this outlet, citing Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

lifetime women

Little Women: LA premiered on Lifetime in 2014.

However, new episodes of the program have not aired since August 2019.

Little Women: Atlanta, meanwhile, kicked off in 2016 and the final episode of Season 6 aired earlier this month.

Little Women: LA also spawned spin-offs Little Women: NY (which wrapped up in 2016 after two seasons) and Little Women: Dallas... which concluded in 2017.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Reality TV

Reality TV Photos

Nilsa Prowant Spring Break
Nilsa Prowant on the Rocks
NIlsa Prowant at the Shore
Nilsa Prowant Mugshot
Zied Takes a Selfie
Rebecca with son and grandson

Reality TV Videos

Julia Trubkina Has Morning Sickness on 90 Day Fiance: Brandon Wants to Tell Mom!
Julia Trubkina Has Morning Sickness on 90 Day Fiance: Brandon Wants to Tell Mom!
Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: I Would Marry You Right Now ...
Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: I Would Marry You Right Now ...
Rebecca Parrott Gets SUPER Jealous of Zied Hakimi on 90 Day Fiance: Don't Talk to That Hussy!
Rebecca Parrott Gets SUPER Jealous of Zied Hakimi on 90 Day Fiance: Don't Talk to That Hussy!