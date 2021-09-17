Lisa Rinna: I'm So Glad My Daughter Dumped Scott Disick!

Last week, the world applauded the news that Amelia Hamlin had dumped Scott Disick.

Scott, as you probably know, has recently developed the very creepy habit of chasing after teenagers, and Amelia was his most recent victim.

We don't mean to imply that anything illegal took place, but when a father of three in his late-30s dates multiple teenagers in a row, there's reason to believe that something unseemly is going on.

So when Amelia finally kicked Scott to the curb, there was much rejoicing -- especially from her parents.

Not surprisingly, Amelia's mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was not a fan of Disick from the very beginning.

While she and husband Harry Hamlin say they did their best to keep their feelings to themselves, it seems they often had a hard time hiding their disapproval.

Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week, and thankfully, host Andy Cohen seized the opportunity to ask Lisa for her true feelings about Scott.

"What is the worst thing you said about Scott Disick behind his back?" Cohen inquired at one point.

"You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud... I might have thought things that weren't very good," Lisa replied.

"Can I atone for my thoughts?"

While we doubt that Lisa really kept all of her thoughts to herself, we respect for her for admitting that Scott never won her over.

"No, but you weren't mean," fellow guest Sarah Paulson pointed out.

"I wasn't mean," Lisa confirmed.

We hope that if she were to run into Scott now that he's no longer dating her daughter, Lisa would, in fact, be mean.

Andy pointed out that during a recent episode of RHOBH, Rinna did not seem "totally thrilled" about her daughter's relationship with Scott.

"Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f--k is it Scott Disick?" Lisa remarked during a confessional segment on the episode.

And the reasons that Lisa would've preferred that Amelia date Harry Styles seem to have little to do with the fact that Harry is cooler, better-looking, more talented, and far wealthier than Scott.

Instead, they seem to stem from the fact that Harry's not a disrespectful douche.

The final straw for Amelia came when Disick messaged Younes Bendjima -- who had also dated Kourtney Kardashian -- in the hope that Bendjima would join him in slut-shaming their mutual ex.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote to Younes, along with a photo of Kourtney making out with Travis Barker during a recent vacation.

Fortunately, Younes was having none of this, and instead of joining in the bullying, he put Scott on blast by posting screenshots of their conversation.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied.

This served two important functions:

1. It reminded the would that Scott Disick is a colossal douche.

2. It demonstrated to Amelia that she's better off single and should get out of this relationship ASAP.

Here's hoping she'll cross paths with Harry in the near future.