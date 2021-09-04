Lindsie Chrisley: I'll Never Reconcile With My Awful Father!

According to the name of his ridiculous reality show, Todd Chrisley knows best.

But there's something his estranged daughter, Lindsie, would like the former USA Network personality to know right at this very moment:

He may never see or talk to his child ever again.

“There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 2 when asked where things stand between her and her infamous dad.

“I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone.

"But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation.

"And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out.”

Lindsie co-hosts a podcast with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

She used to also star alongside her parents and brother on Chrisley Knows Best, but she's had quite the falling out with her father over the last few years.

Back in 2017, Todd accused his daughter of leaking financial information to a private investigator and thereby helping to build a tax evasion case against him.

Todd and his wife couple were cleared on the state level in 2019 on these charges, but are facing similar federal charges.

Amid Todd and wife Julie's legal scandal, Lindsie once claimed that her dad and her brother, Chase, blackmailed her with an alleged sex tape.

This accusation was backed up by former Bachelorette suitor Robby Hayes, who engaged in a brief relationship with Lindsie.

In September 2019, Hayes admitted that a "sex tape" that featured him and Lindsie had "been held over my head" because the latter was married at the time it was recorded.

"We were blackmailed with it two years ago. I knew it existed," Hayes added.

"It's an unfortunate situation. I hope Lindsie is able to push this aside because she's always had such a great reputation," Hayes continued. "She's a sweetheart.

"She's a great mom. It's heartbreaking,"

The allegation is that Todd threatened to release footage of his own daughter committing adultery... unless she agreed to help her parents fight the aforementioned tax evasion charges,

When the topic was broached years ago, Todd denied such claims, recently stating again on his podcast:

"No one ever tried to extort anyone."

Todd and Chase have consistently trashed Lindsie at every opportunity, prompting the 29-year to tell ET that she sought out professional help to learn how to deal with all this betrayal.

“Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me,” the South Carolina native explained.

“So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible.”

Lindsie even claims she has offered to sit down with her brother and/or dad on many occasions... but her offers have always been rebuked.

Neither she nor her eight-year old son have any contact with Todd stepmom Julie Chrisley or sister Savannah Chrisley.

"I feel like it’s a lot healthier for me to be where I’m at,” she told ET.

“I need to protect my peace and I don’t want to be drug up in drama all of the time.

"And unfortunately, I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I’m not a part of them, you know? And so I’m the outsider looking in.

"And so I’m always the target."

In July, upon learning Lindsie was getting a divorce, Todd talked about his broken relationship on his podcast.

"I did not know that Lindsie and Will were separated. I did not know that they were living in the same house and living separate lives. I didn't know any of that," he said.

"All the things that the press is asking me about now... I didn't know any of this. Lindsie and I have been estranged now for several years. We do not speak.

"We have no form of communication, nor does she have any communication with any other member of this family."