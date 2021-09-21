Leah Messer: Pregnant with Jaylan Mobley's Baby? Already?!?

As has been well documented on this celebrity gossip website, things are moving very quickly for Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley.

The Teen Mom 2 veteran and her brand new boyfriend only recently started dating in an official capacity -- and yet Mobley has already met Leah's kids.

Simply because the couple is extremely happy and committed to each other after a mere few months of dating?

Perhaps.

But might it also be due to a potential bun in Messer's oven and the possibility that Leah and Jaylan are about to have a kid of their own?!?

Based on how serious Messer and Mobley appear to be already, a number of social media users out there have started to theorize that they almost have no say in the romantic matter.

They think Mobley knocked Messer up and this would explain why/how he sort of came out of nowhere.

One minute Leah is single... the next minute she's acting all lovey dovey with someone fans had never previously heard of or seen on her Instagram feed.

So, is the speculation valid?

Is Messer expecting her fourt child with her third baby daddy?

Leah aimed to set the record straight this week by sharing an Instagram Story GIF of a basketball player shaking his head, set to the tune of Mood 4 Eva by Beyoncé, Donald Glover and JAY-Z.

In case this wasn't clear enough?

“PSA I’m not pregnant just bloated!” Messer addded.

Leah confirmed her relationship with Jaylan earlier this month by uploading a photo of the couple cuddling.

She then opened up in detail to Entertainment Weekly about the romance, telling the outlet that Mobley asked her to go steady while on vacation this summer in Costa Rica.

They met awhile back, however.

"We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020," Messer explained to this outlet.

"In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date."

How did things go at the time?

"On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park," Messer said.

She labeled this first date as "amazing."

Mobley is 25 years old and serves as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He's also a member of the West Virginia National Guard.

Oh, and he's great with children!

"They connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile," Messer told ET of Mobley meeting her daughters, addding:

"My heart can’t take this.

"Ali also had to show him her newfound love for the clarinet, Aleeah had to show him her vocals and talk about her passion for the ocean.

"And Addie just wanted to go to the park, play tag and pull out her most recent pranks."

There's been no talk of having another child or getting married -- but Messer seems pretty darn happy at the moment.

"I think the chemistry is there, I think the love is real, and I’ve honestly never been so excited to see where something like this will go," Leah concluded to ET.

"I just want to stay present, patient, and see where this will go. Time flies when you’re having the best time of your life.

"We're just focused on making more memories."