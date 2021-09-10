Leah Messer Packs On Major PDA with Mystery Man: Who's Her New Boyfriend?!?

Leah Messer?

More like Leah just set the Internet on fire by sharing a photo of herself messing around with a mystery man via her official Instagram page.

We hope you have a fire extinguisher handy upon checking out the picture below -- because it's straight up scalding, folks, as well as pretty darn revealing...

Messer didn’t provide much context to the snapshot, simply captioning it with lock-and-key and heart emojis.

She didn't include the name of the stud muffin kissing her on the cheek.

She didn't officially refer to him as her boyfriend.

She didn't really say anything at all, likely because she was mesmerized by the size of the biceps wrapped around her torso. We mean, look at those muscles!

Messer had been linked as recently as last month to some guy named Justin Burke, with some outlets reporting he'd actually appear on the next season of Teen Mom 2.

Alas, the man romantically mauling Messer in this new image is clearly not Burke.

We don't know his name, although The Shade Room claims to have discovered another photograph of him on social media.

Go ahead and drool, ladies. We won't stop you.

As for the reaction around the World Wide Web to Leah and her red hot romance?

“LEAH!!!!!! I am SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!,” a producer at Entertainment Tonight wrote, to which Leah actually replied:

“Thank you so much! I’m pretty sure you told me this was going to happen in our last interview!”

Added Kailyn Lowry, Leah's close friend and MTV co-star: “YES LEAHHHH!!!”

Leah shares her twin 11-year old daughters, Aleeah and Ali, with Corey Simms, who she parted ways with back in 2011... while she shares eight-year old Adalynn with deadbeat ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

“Jeremy and I’s communication has slimmed to where I think it should be, as far as my boundaries being respected and nothing further," Leah said on a podcast this summer.

Translation?

The exes never, ever talk. Unless they need to as parents of a little girl.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Messer claimed her kids are ready to see her with a new man.

"You do need to go on a date soon, you need to actually find someone nice," Aleeah told her parent on a Teen Mom 2 episode in July.

Leah didn't really argue, but later said in a confessional:

"I want to be physically, mentally 100% before I add anyone else to me life."

On air, Leah added at the time that she hopes she show her three girls an "example of a healthy relationship" so they "can hopefully to do it differently than what I did," which was an indirect shot at Jeremy.

Could the flame with her former spouse ever be rekindled, though?

"This will NEVER happen!" Leah told a follower who recently asked if she'd get back together with Calvert.

"We all get along very well and put our daughter's best interest first," she added of Jeremy and also ex Corey Simms, concluding about two months ago:

"I prefer to keep it that way. I will always wish them the best in life."

We have no idea what Jeremy and Corey think of Messer and this very sexy social media update.

They have not yet commented on the photo at the outset of this article.

But we're just gonna go ahead and reiterate the general sentiment surrounding the image, which basically goes as follows:

HAWT STUFF!!!!!!!!!!