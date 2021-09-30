Lauren Comeau Files For Restraining Order Against Javi Marroquin!

Javi Marroquin isn't exactly known for his chivalry.

In fact, every woman who's crossed paths with him in the past ten years has been betrayed or otherwise treated atrociously.

But perhaps no one has been more appallingly mistreated by Javi than the mother of his youngest child, Lauren Comeau.

Lauren has been put through the wringer by Javi, often with the help of his partner in crime Kailyn Lowry.

Kailyn took an instant dislike to Lauren, and some of the lowest points of Lowry's career in the spotlight were the result of her desire to inflict damage on her ex's new flame.

The latest drama began when Lowry called Javi out for trying to have sex with her in a parking lot.

Kail knew what she was doing, of course -- it's not the kind of claim one makes on social media unless they welcome the consequences -- and sure enough, Lauren dumped Javi shortly after the episode aired.

For a while, Javi tried to get Lauren to take him back, but when that strategy failed, he and Kail seemed to delight in tormenting the poor woman.

We may never know for sure if Lowry and Marroquin actually got back together, or if they simply started hooking up, but whatever the case, they flaunted their arrangement in a way that seemed to designed to cause Comeau the maximum amount of pain.

What we didn't know -- and what Kailyn probably didn't know -- is that Javi never gave up on trying to get back together with Lauren.

In fact, he became increasingly aggressive in his efforts to force his way back into Lauren's life.

The truth of the situation came out this week, when court documents obtained by The Sun revealed that Lauren shared shocking details of Javi's behavior when she recently filed for a restraining order against her ex.

“When he arrived the door was locked. I went to the door and told him to wait at the door while I got [our son] new clothes. He asked, ‘Seriously?’ And I repeated myself to wait at the door," Lauren stated.

“I came downstairs and he was in my living room and would not leave. I asked him to leave and get out of my house and he wouldn’t," she continued.

“This is not the first time he has refused to leave my home when showing up or coming in unwelcomed and uninvited. I feel threatened in my own home.”

Lauren noted that Javi owns a “small handgun," and stated that she's afraid of how far his aggression might take him.

She requested that the court prohibit Javi from “committing any act of abuse against Petitioner,” but the request has not yet been granted.

Obviously, these allegations should be enough to prevent Javi from appearing in any future episodes of Teen Mom 2, but MTV has a long history of turning a blind eye to abusive behavior.

(The fact that repeat abuser Ronnie Magro has not been fired from Jersey Shore is evidence of how far execs will go to protect their stars.)

So Javi probably won't suffer any professional consequences for his actions.

But hopefully, the judge in Lauren's case will recognize the necessity for a restraining order.

Even if MTV allows this sort of behavior to continue, our legal system should not.