Lala Kent: Scheana Shay's Fiance Is a Deadbeat Dad!`

A new season of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo tonight, and longtime viewers are worried that the show won't be able to deliver the same level ofr drama that it was known for in the past.

After all, the show lost several core cast members since last season, and a few of them -- Jax Taylor, in particular -- were crucial to the bonkers vibe that kept the show interesting during its first eight seasons.

First Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute got fired for racial harassment, then Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright were canned for the same reason.

Taking out all that trash was definitely the right move for the show's producers to make, but is there anyone left to fill Sur and Tom-Tom with appalling levels of narcissism and emotional instability?

Well, if the latest feud between Lala Kent and Scheana Shay is any indication, the former employees of SUR are not yet finished making each other's lives more difficult.

Vanderpump hasn't been on the air since 2019, and a lot has happened in that time.

For statrters, Scheana welcomed her first child.

Shortly thereafter, she got engaged to Brock Davies, her Australian baby daddy.

Now, you might think that since Lala became a mom last year as well, she and Scheana would have bonded over their new circumstances.

But fortunately, for the few remaining Vanderpump fans who will be tuning in tonight hoping the show still has something interesting to offer, that hasn't been the case.

Instead, Lala has been tearing into Brock every chance she gets -- and with good reason!

You see, it turns out that Brock left two kids behind in his native Australia -- and he hasn't them in several years.

“Brock has two kids,” Kent told Katie Maloney in the Vanderpump Rules”Season 9 trailer, which premiered earlier this month.

“He hasn’t spoken to them in four years.”

Brock kept silent about the allegation for several weeks, but it seems he's decided to speak out ahead of tonight's premiere.

“Those are my kids and their life was private and they didn’t decide to date Scheana. I did,” Davies said during a Zoom interview, adding of Kent’s comments.

“It’s been said and it’s out there and I knew it was coming, so I just got to embrace that one," he added.

According to Page Six, the aspiring famous guy went on to state that he believes his "troops" (whatever the hell that means) will support him as the deadbeat Davies controversy continues throughout this season.

“I told my troops through the season I had to step up to the plate, know I have a past, and if I could change it, I would,” he said.

“But at the same time, we’re here and I got to make sure I do the right things going forward and you guys will see all that unfold," Davies continued.

“They’re going to come for me,” Brock continued.

“They’re going to come for the jugular. And I’m OK for that because I understand my faults, what I’ve done in my past, and going forward I’ve done the right thing.”

The whole thing makes you wonder why a guy with two kids would leave them behind in Australia in order to relocate to the entertainment capital of the world and marry a reality star.

Then you remember that this guy only cares about becoming famous, and it all starts to make sense.

That sound you hear is Vanderpump jumping the shark.