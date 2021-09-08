Kylie Jenner: Yup, I'm Pregnant! Check Out My Baby Bump!

It's true, and it's tear-jerking.

A few weeks after numerous outlets reported that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her second child, the reality star and business mogul has gone ahead and confirmed this news for herself.

In an extremely sweet and unique way.

On Tuesday night, Jenner shared a lengthy video to her Instagram page.

A compilation of moments and announcements, the 24-year old shared footage of:

Her visit to the doctor and one of her first looks at baby number-two via ultrasound.

Travis Scott and Kriis Jenner both reacting to the bombshell.

Stormi and her mother standing against a white wall while Stormi gives her mother's belly a happy kiss.

Say what you want about Jenner and/or members of her family... but just try not to tear up when the three-year old hugs Kylie's belly and yells "baby!"

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” an insider told Us Weekly in August. “She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi’s age.”

Last month, we joined most of the Internet in reporting that Kylie and Travis were expecting.

Neither star said anything at the time, however.

We still cannot confirm the gender of their iimpending baby or Jenner's due date... but take a close look at that photo directly above. Kylie is clearly pretty far along!

Jenner previously welcomed daughter Stormi with Scott in February 2018 -- after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Kylie said way back then.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Jenner added:

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing.

"I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

The Instagram influencer and the rapper, who started dating in April 2017, actually broke up two years of dating ... but continued to prioritize their daughter.

And purposely got together to procreate again in this latest case.

“Stormi has such strong women -- and men -- in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to,” Jenner said in a YouTube video in July.

“I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom. Being a mom has become second nature to me.

As for reaction to her self-confirmed second pregnancy?

Kris proudly shared that she was "crying all over again" in Kylie's Comments section, adding: "What a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Kim echoed Kris' sentiments with one word, "Crying!!!!"

Kendall remarked that she "can't handle it," with love and heart emojis, while Kourtney commented: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister."