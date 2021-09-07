Kristin Cavallari Gets Serious With Chase Rice as Jay Cutler Revenge-Bangs Jana Kramer

Despite their initial insistence that their decision to split was mutual and amicable, we should have known that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce would eventually get very messy.

We're not quite sure why we ever expected things to go smoothly.

After all, Kristin made a name for herself by stirring up drama, and Jay is better known for being sulky and petty than for anything he ever accomplished on the football field.

Anyway, folks who have been following this situation assumed that things would get ugly once Jay and Kristin re-entered the dating pool, and boy, were they right!

Sure, Jay cheated on Kristin (allegedly) with Kelly Henderson and Madison LeCroy but now, the infidelities and rebound flings are things of the past, and these two have moved on to serious relationships with other pseudo-celebs.

And the whole thing is as gloriously awkward as we could've hoped.

We'll start with Kristin, who has reportedly formed a serious relationship with country singer Chase Rice.

Bachelor fans will remember Rice as the former boyfriend of Victoria Fuller, who coincidentally showed up as the musical act during her one-on-one date with Peter Weber. Whoops!

Clearly, the guy has a taste for reality stars, and as a former football player, he might be right up Kristin's alley.

Anyway, according to a new report from People magazine, Chase and Kristin have been seeing each other for a while, and it appears to be getting serious.

A source tells the magazine that Kristin "has been seeing" Rice for "a little over a month," and they've been spending as much time together as possible.

"They were introduced through a mutual friend," said the insider.

"They're having fun together."

Now, Cutler is not a happy camper under the best of circumstances, so you can bet he was less than thrilled to learn that his ex has been "having fun" with a heartthrob country singer.

Not to be outdone, Jay has reportedly entered a relationship.

In fact, he's nabbed a country singer of his own -- one whose name will also be familiar to followers of celebrity gossip.

Yes, according to the same People report, Jay is romantically involved with Jana Kramer.

And these days, Jana is more famous for her divorce from Mike Caussin than for her singing and acting careers.

Since both of their splits are fairly recent, it's not surprising that Jana and Jay are taking things slowly.

"So far it's just been one date," a source tells People.

The insider adds that there's no truth to the rumors that Jana was close friends with Kristin before she started hooking up with Jay.

"Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends," says the source.

That said, it seems that the public nature of Jay and Jana's date may have been an attempt to get under Kristin's skin.

"Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He's not happy she's dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back," says a separate insider.

As for the rumors of Jana dating Graham Bunn, the singer/actress recently dismissed those reports, claiming that the two of them are just friends.

"I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again. There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things," Kramer recently told People.

"There have been a few DM slides ... the game's different for me now. I'm not looking to just have a fling. I want to find my person," she added.

"Graham and I have been friends for like seven years," Jana said of the Bunn rumors.

"He used to work at the radio station — country radio station. We had been friends and we are still friends and we're just friendly,"

Sounds like Jana is attempting to downplay any drama here.

But whether she likes it or not, she's got a real-life soap opera situation on her hands!