Kourtney Kardashian Shills for Sex Belt Amid Red Hot Travis Barker Romance

Look.

We all know Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having sex.

We know this because the couple has been dating for quite a while now and each participant in the relationship is old enough where it's safe to assume he/she is down to have intercourse.

We also know this because Kourtney and Travis are simply ALL over each other at basically ALL times.

The stars are basically banging on the stairs in this picture.

Now, however, we appear to have a good idea of just how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having sex these days.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, you see, just started promoting the Munkeybarz Sex Belt via her Poosh website, even teasing the NSFW bedroom toy via a recent newsletter.

“Treat yourself and your partner,” reads Kourtney's message from late last week. “You won’t be disappointed.”

What the heck, you may be wondering, is the Munkeybarz Sex Belt?

The official description says it's reserved for "fun and freaky-ass nights only," adding by way of further details:

They are essentially a hybrid of motorcycle handlebars and a wrestling belt that’s meant for the bedroom.

Now that that’s clear, let me explain how this can intensify your next orgasm.

The person describing this item holds little back for Poosh readers, too:

So you have your lingerie on or you’re naked, plus the barz of course. It’s going to take a minute to get in the groove.

You’d think it’s only for doggie-style, but don’t be so quick to nix other positions before exploring what you and your partner are willing to try.

The beauty of the bars is that no matter how deep you think your partner can get, the accessory will lend a deeper experience than you ever imagined.

Literal inches (thanks to the barz) can make all the difference.

Sounds like fun, huh?!?

In general, Kourtney’s lifestyle platform offers all kinds of suggestions in the Sex + Love category.

The website says its mission is “not about preaching or judging.”

Instead, the site offers a place for people to “explore” and “converse” about a range of topics.

And, to be clear, we can't say for certain that Barker and Kardashian use this belt... or anything promoted on Poosh.

It just seems very likely.

Rumors of the drummer and the reality star trying to make a baby have been running rampant for several weeks now -- and this act, of course, would entail Barker slipping it to Kourtney on a frequent basis.

It can get sort of boring and repetitive for couples to constantly try to procreate, which is why the addition of a sex toy might be very welcome.

In a recent interview with Nylon magazine, Barker gushed over the connection he has with Kardashian and how it keeps him both motivated and uplifted.

“[Spending] time with my kids is so important and spending time with someone I love is so important,” the musician said.

“And just both those things make being creative and making music so much better.”

We just really hope Scott Disick isn't reading any of this right now. Poor guy.