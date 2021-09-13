Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox: We Wanna Get Pregnant By Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly!

The 2021 MTV VMAs happened last night, and if this is the first you're hearing about it, you're certainly not alone.

Once an endless source of pop cultural touchstone moments, the VMAs now pull in an audience that's about on par with a basic cable rerun of The Office.

Of course, when Madonna writhed around on stage in 1985, there were far fewer entertainment options in the pop cultural landscape than there are now, and producers know that the only way to remain even mildly relevant is to create moments that have the potential to go viral on social media.

We assume that's how we ended up with Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian announcing their pregnancy plans on live TV.

"New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” Megan told the crowd Sunday night before announcing that her boyfriend was about to take the stage.

“Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker!” Kourtney excitedly continued.

Okay, so they were obviously joking -- at least partially -- but with all the rumors about Kourtney being pregnant with Travis' baby, she and Megan obviously knew the "announcement" would draw a lot of attention.

Insiders say that Kourtney thought she was finished having kids, but she's been having second thoughts ever since Travis entered her life.

We're rooting for these two to have a baby of their own, if only because we kind of want to see if it would drive Scott Disick literally insane.

As you might recall, Disick tried to slut-shame Kourtney in a conversation with one of her other exes last week.

It didn't work, and instead, Scott got called out for his creepy DMs.

And we were all reminded that Disick is still seriously obsessed with Kourtney.

If/when she actually announces that she's carrying Travis' baby this dude might actually go off the deep end.

As for Megan and Machine -- well, they haven't been the subject of any plausible pregnancy rumors yet, but at this point, nothing would surprise us.

Some folks think Kourtney and Megan are already pregnant, and this was their cheeky way of sharing the news.

It's possible, but with how much these four love the spotlight, we'd expect them to be more dramatic if they were actually making such an announcement.

That wasn't the only time that MGK made headlines last night.

Backstage he got into a scuffle with legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Seems like the odds would be against him, but maybe after a year of dating Megan, MGK has developed a taste for punching above his weight.

Just kidding, Machine!

That same night, while accepting an award, Justin Bieber threw McGregor a shout-out:

"Conor, we're gonna get 'em next time, my boy," Bieber said. "Let's go."

Bieber was only saying that he thinks Conor will make a professional comeback after a string of disappointing lawsuits.

But don't be surprised if someone uses that quote to suggest some sort of feud between Justin and MGK.

As entertaining as such a thing would be, sadly, there's no reason to believe that it's happening.

As for Kourt and Meg announcing pregnancies soon -- well, that wouldn't surprise us at all.