Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless Together as Scott Disick Feud Heats Up

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have been spending a lot of time together lately.

And apparently, that benefits all of us.

As you're probably aware, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker, and Megan is dating Machine Gun Kelly, and the heavily-tatted rockers are close friends and frequent collaborators.

If you watched this year's VMAs, then you're probably aware that sometime over the past few months, Kourtney and Megan became close friends.

They even took the stage together to introduce their boyfriends -- whom they referred to as their "future baby daddies."

Now, Kourtney and Megan are teaming up again -- and for that, we thank for them.

The latest partnership is a very revealing photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's Skims fashion line.

And as you can see, Kourtney and Megan know a thing or two about capturing the internet's attention.

Kourtney posted the pic above and the one below on her Instagram page today.

Megan posted the two that follow, which are even more racy.

So yeah, if you're feeling overwhelmed, this is our way of warning you not to scroll any further.

We don't need any boob-induced coronary events on our conscience.

In addition to being the sort of content that has the potential to break the internet, these pics serve as reminders of several important points:

1. Megan and Kourtney appear to have become the best of friends over the course of the past few months.

After all, Kourt has teamed up for racy shoots like this before, but she usually does so with one or more of her sisters.

(Yes, the Kardashians are a very weird family, but what are ya gonna do?)

2. Travis and Machine Gun Kelly are two very lucky men.

We knew this already based on Kourtney and Travis' PDA and the fact that MGK pulled off the impossible by launching a successful pop-punk career after failing as a rapper.

But still, pics like this really drive the point home.

3. Scott Disick almost certainly spends the majority of his waking hours kicking himself.

As you may have heard, Scott is very much not a fan of Kourtney and Travis' relationship.

Earlier this month, the internet diagnosed Scott with a chronic case of hater-itis after he tried to slut-shame Kourtney in a message to Younes Bendjima, but wound up getting instead.

Shortly thereafter an insider claimed that Scott hates Travis -- seemingly for no other reason than that he's the guy who's currently banging Kourtney.

“Scott’s sick of seeing photos of them splashed everywhere. He hates Travis,” the source said.

“But what’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

When you see pics like Kourtney's latest, it's easy to understand why Scott might be a bit upset about what he's lost.

And hey, maybe Kourt gets some pleasure out of reminding him what a good thing he gave up.

But for the sake of his family -- he and Kourtney have three children together -- the guy needs to get over his feelings of animosity.

After all, millions of people will experience feelings of intense jealousy looking at these pics -- but we hope most of them won't fire off malicious DMs!