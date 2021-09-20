Kim Kardashian Sex Tape: Is a Sequel About to Be Released?

by at .

At the 2021 MET Gala last week, Kim Kardashian covered her entire body in black.

We're talking full-on head-to-toe here, as every inch of the E! personality was blocked from view.

Which is ironic..

Because now Kim Kardashian baring it all on camera once again... in the form of yet another Kim Kardashian sex tape!

Kim Kardashian Sizzles

As you may most definitely recall, the mother of four sky-rocketed too instant fame back in 2002 after footage of her getting plowed by then-boyfriend Ray J hit the market.

Titled Kim Kardashian: Superstar, this sex tape just happened to go viral a few months before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, prompting many to presume that Kim and her mother were behind the release.

Kris Jenner has denied such shenanigans.

But Kim having raked in millions from the release, and having never taken legal action against Ray J in response to its public existence, says otherwise.

Kim Kardashian Is Naked With Boots On

Now, all these years later?

A sequel may be in the works.

Speaking to someone named Bootleg Kev on a podcast late last week, Ray J's former manager, Wack 100, claimed to be in possession of a second video that features his ex-client just giving it to Kardashian.

Hard, we assume.

Did Kim Kardashian Have Her Implants Removed

On this very recent podcast, Wack 100 alleged to have "part two on a laptop" and that this follow-up sex tape is even "more graphic and better than the first one."

Oddly enough, Wack said he was planning on handing the footage over to Kanye West because "it's the mother of his children."

It's unclear at the moment whether this is actually a second tape... or just a continuation of the first.

Kim Kardashian Season 20 Pic

However, Kim's attorney, Marty Singer, says it's neither. He says Wack 100 is simply whacky to even make this allegation.

"The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," Singer told TMZ over the weekend, concluding:

"It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

We wouldn't be shocked if Singer sends Wack 100 some sort of cease and desist, pressing him to drop this matter or face a lawsuit.

Kim Kardashian Feels That She Has Achieved So Much

Kardashin, meanwhile, famously spoke about the actual sex tape during an early episode of her family's reality show after her sister, Kourtney, asked her why she agreed to film the NSFW action.

"Because I was horny and I felt like it," she replied simply.

Kim, of course, is in the middle of a divorce from Kanye these days.

We recently learned that West almost definitely cheated on her.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian Sizzles
Kim Kardashian MET Gala Image
Kim Kardashian at 2021 MET Gala
Kim Kardashian Masked
Kim Kardashian Is Naked With Boots On
Kim at the Donda Party

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner She's Fine with Divorce During KUWTK Series Finale
Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner She's Fine with Divorce During KUWTK Series Finale
Van Jones Gushes Over Kim Kardashian: She's Going to Be a BRILLIANT Lawyer!
Van Jones Gushes Over Kim Kardashian: She's Going to Be a BRILLIANT Lawyer!
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!
Kim Kardashian to Addison Rae: Are You Having Sex With Kourtney?!