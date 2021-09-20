Kim Kardashian Sex Tape: Is a Sequel About to Be Released?

At the 2021 MET Gala last week, Kim Kardashian covered her entire body in black.

We're talking full-on head-to-toe here, as every inch of the E! personality was blocked from view.

Which is ironic..

Because now Kim Kardashian baring it all on camera once again... in the form of yet another Kim Kardashian sex tape!

As you may most definitely recall, the mother of four sky-rocketed too instant fame back in 2002 after footage of her getting plowed by then-boyfriend Ray J hit the market.

Titled Kim Kardashian: Superstar, this sex tape just happened to go viral a few months before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, prompting many to presume that Kim and her mother were behind the release.

Kris Jenner has denied such shenanigans.

But Kim having raked in millions from the release, and having never taken legal action against Ray J in response to its public existence, says otherwise.

Now, all these years later?

A sequel may be in the works.

Speaking to someone named Bootleg Kev on a podcast late last week, Ray J's former manager, Wack 100, claimed to be in possession of a second video that features his ex-client just giving it to Kardashian.

Hard, we assume.

On this very recent podcast, Wack 100 alleged to have "part two on a laptop" and that this follow-up sex tape is even "more graphic and better than the first one."

Oddly enough, Wack said he was planning on handing the footage over to Kanye West because "it's the mother of his children."

It's unclear at the moment whether this is actually a second tape... or just a continuation of the first.

However, Kim's attorney, Marty Singer, says it's neither. He says Wack 100 is simply whacky to even make this allegation.

"The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," Singer told TMZ over the weekend, concluding:

"It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

We wouldn't be shocked if Singer sends Wack 100 some sort of cease and desist, pressing him to drop this matter or face a lawsuit.

Kardashin, meanwhile, famously spoke about the actual sex tape during an early episode of her family's reality show after her sister, Kourtney, asked her why she agreed to film the NSFW action.

"Because I was horny and I felt like it," she replied simply.

Kim, of course, is in the middle of a divorce from Kanye these days.

We recently learned that West almost definitely cheated on her.