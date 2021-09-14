Kim Kardashian Covers Entire Face, Body in Outrageous MET Gala Ensemble

Kim Kardashian is apparently too embarrassed to show her face in public.

That's what we're gonna go ahead and assume at least.

On Monday night, the uber famous mother of four walked the red carpet at the annual MET Gala in New York City... doing so in an outfit that covered every single inch of her body.

Including her face.

So much for those Kim Kardashian nude photos, huh?

The reality star sure has come a long way. To the chagrin of warm-blooded men everywhere.

Designed by Balenciaga, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum donned a custom outfit that featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit worn under an oversize T-shirt dress with long pleated train.

The unusual look was completed with jersey boots, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her face and head.

Why would Kim go with such attire?

To make headlines, perhaps.

But maybe also because estranged husband Kanye West released an album earlier this month that included one track titled "Hurricane."

Based on certain lyrics, it sure sounds as if Kanye admits to cheating on Kardashian in this song, rapping at one point:

Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick/And I know what the truth is, Still playin' after two kids.

Sources have since said that Kardashian was blindsided and humiliated by Kanye's public confession -- which may explain why she hid her face at the MET Gala.

"It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born," an insider told The Sun after West came out with his album.

"On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back.

According to the source, "he even said he'd been f--king groupies."

West, allegedly, went into "graphic detail" with those around him in the studio about these sexual liaisons, causing some to think the artist was having a "manic" episode each time he brought up his own infidelity.

Did Kim know her then-husband had slept around behind her back?

Yes.

Did Kim know Kanye would announce it to the world on a single?

No.

“She knew he strayed in the marriage, but she had no idea he would share about it in ‘Hurricane,'" according to The Sun.

So, where do things go from here?

West unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram this week, while Kim has chosen to simply remain silent on the whole scandal.

In fact, someone told People Magazine that Kardashian's MET Gala fashion statement was inspired by her forward-thinking, often-ridiculous former spouse.

"No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her," reports this People insider, adding:

"Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art.

"It's the ultimate confidence."