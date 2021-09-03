Kim Kardashian Blindsided, Humiliated by Kanye West Cheating Lyrics

In addition to putting Kim Kardashian on blast in his latest self-aggrandizing album, Kanye West took it even further.

In the lyrics of "Hurricane," Ye appears to be confessing to cheating on Kim during their marriage.

Apparently, this rampant infidelity was no surprise to those who toured with him in 2016.

But Kim was totally blindsided by the lyrics, and received no warning that Kanye would find yet another way to humiliate her.

Before anyone claims that the lyrics to "Hurricane" and the rest of the songs on Donda aren't literal ... this is Kanye.

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick," Ye raps in the song.

"And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids," the lyrics continue.

"It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” Kanye quips in the lyrics.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty million dollar home, never went home to it,” the lyrics read.

Ye continues: “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk."

Kanye's second child was Saint, born at the very end of 2015.

So in 2016, Kanye had two kids during the alleged cheating with a "new chick."

The Kardashian-West home was featured in Architectural Digest just one year before they filed for divorce.

One might normally wonder which "genius" had gone "clueless."

However, Kanye famously labels himself as, among other things, a "genius."

All in all, the lyrics to this song in particular seem extremely autobiographical ... and barely scratch the surface.

Apparently, this isn't news to everyone, and not only because it sounds like something that Ye would do.

Reportedly, he confessed all of this and more to those close to him during his 2016 Saunt Pablo tour.

This wasn't a once-and-done thing, either. He allegedly bragged about boning "groupies" to anyone who would listen.

An inside source spoke to The Sun about how this became almost common knowledge among his inner circle.

"It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born," the insider revealed.

"On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back," the source shared.

According to the insider, "he even said he'd been f--king groupies."

"And," the source added, Kanye "went into insane detail about his sex sessions..."

The insider described: "It was very graphic, his language was unreal."

"Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously," the source characterized listeners.

The insider continued: "while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned."

According to the source, "Nobody could believe what he was saying in front of everybody."

"It seemed he was having an episode," the insider explained, "and was very manic."

Kanye West has bipolar disorder and has vocally rejected medication for it, alleging conspiracies to silence and humiliate him.

According to the source, it was "heartbreaking" for witnesses to see this because it was "clear" that Kanye was unwell.

The insider acknowledged that Kim "put up with a lot in their marriage."

The source speculated that perhaps Kanye "turned a corner" when he "started focusing on religion more."

Now, with Kanye seemingly boasting about his cheating while on tour, how must Kim be feeling?

An altogether different inside source spoke to In Touch Weekly about how Kim Kardashian learned about this.

It turns out that she found out that Kanye was blasting this to the world the same way that the rest of us did.

Kim was, the insider shared, "not privy to the lyrics" before the album was released.

“She should have known, but she really didn’t think he would reveal it in this manner," the source expressed.

The insider confirmed that "Kim definitely felt blindsided."

“She knew he strayed in the marriage," the source confirmed, "but she had no idea he would share about it in ‘Hurricane.'”

But we probably shouldn't expect for Kim to put Kanye on blast.

At least, not in public.

The insider explained that Kim “is playing nice when it comes to Kanye."

"That was to be expected," the source admitted.

"She does respect him," the insider illuminated, "and will always have love for him."

The source added: "She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is."

“They’ve talked about not bashing each other in public," an insider shared.

This is something "which they both agreed on, for the sake of their children."

“She knows full well that it takes very little to make Kanye fly off the handle and speak his mind," the insider pointed out.

"He’s done it before," the source understated.

"And," the insider concluded, "she’s doing everything she can to avoid that from ever happening again.”

So it's less of a peace treaty and more of Kim not wanting her movements to accidentally startle a rabid bear. Charming.

Kanye's bipolar disorder comes into play in two parts of this story.

First, in that manic episodes can sometimes lead to cheating, as the euphoria may be accompanied by diminished impulse-control.

Second, because Kanye's infamous lack of a filter can also be a symptom of a manic state.

But does this mean that his bipolar disorder "made" him cheat, or "forced" him to humiliate the mother of his children in lyrics?

Of course not. That's not how mental illness works.

Kanye still has and makes choices. Unfortunately, he chose long ago to not be a good person, and it doesn't appear that this has changed.