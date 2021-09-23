Kim Kardashian Addresses Sex Tape Sequel Rumors: Is a Second Ray J Collab on the Way?

It's been quite an interesting week for Kimberly Noel Kardashian-West.

First, it was announced that she'll be hosting SNL next month, an honor that's generally reserved for the entertainment industry's most revered figures -- and, for some reason, Elon Musk.

The announcement served as a reminder of just how far Kim has come since the early days of her career, when she was commonly regarded as Paris Hilton's flash-in-the-pan bestie.

Unfortunately, the SNL news coincided with another announcement -- one that dredged up uncomfortable memories of Kim's early years in the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian, Superstar 2021

At this point, the first Kim Kardashian-Ray J sex tape came out so long ago that some of our younger readers might not even remember what a splash it made.

Suffice it to say, it was a full-blown event, and despite the fact that social media was in its infancy in those days, the footage spread like wildfire, making Kim a household name over night.

We're sure that in some ways, Kim is grateful for everything the tape did for her career back when she was in her twenties.

Kim Kardashian Sizzles

But now that she's a 40-year-old mother of four with an established career and dreams of becoming a lawyer, Kim probably wouldn't be too enthused with the idea of repeating the experience.

So the news that Ray J's manager is threatening to release a sequel to Kim's sex tape was met with threats of legal action and a swift denial that such footage even exists.

In a recent podcast interview, this manager -- the aptly-named Wack 100 -- revealed that he's in possession of never-before-seen explicit footage of his former client that was taken during the rapper's relationship with Kim.

Kim Kardashian Is Naked With Boots On

Mr. 100 joked that he planned to present the video as a gift to Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim has yet to address the situation personally, but her attorney -- famed attack dog Marty Singer -- issued a sternly-worded statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Kim’s attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Kim Kardashian In Rome

“It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

But while Kim has chosen to remain silent on the issue, Ray J has spoken out and condemned his ex-best friend's threat to release what essentially amounts to high-profile revenge porn.

“I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” Ray J wrote on Instagram this week.

Ray J and Princess Love in 2019

“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”

In the past, Ray J has not shied away from speaking publicly about the most successful project of his career.

In fact, he previously made headlines by claiming that the sex tape was Kris Jenner's idea, and was intended as a stunt to boost Kim's public profile.

Kim Kardashian Feels That She Has Achieved So Much

Now, however, it seems that he'd like to put the episode behind him just as much as Kim would.

Fortunately, Wack 100 probably doesn't have the footage that he's threatening to release, and even if he does, Kim's lawyers will put him in the poorhouse if he even comes close to going public.

So Kim probably isn't terribly concerned about this situation -- but we're sure she's more than a little annoyed that her actions from 14 freakin' years ago are once again coming back to haunt her.

