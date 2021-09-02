Kanye West: Did He Just Admit to Cheating on Kim Kardashian?

This past Sunday, Kanye West released his 10th studio album.

It's titled "Donda" in tribute to his late mother.

However, following a close analysis of the lyrics in at least one track off the CD, many listeners are now focused on a different women who has been prominent in Kanye's life:

Kim Kardashian.

On the track "Hurricane," the often-unstable artist seemingly alludes to being cheating on his estranged wife after Kim welcomed the couple's first two kids: North, 8, and Saint, 5.

In the four-minute-long song, Kanye raps these words:

Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick/And I know what the truth is, Still playin' after two kids.

It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'.

An insider has told People Magazine that the lyrics are "in a way [Kanye's] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability."

Not much reading between the lines is needed here, huh?

We can't say for certain whether Kanye confessed this his apparent infidelity at the time, but he and Kim did go on two welcome a pair of additional children:

Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

In the lyrics of this same song, West also appears to reference the California mansion he once shared with Kardashian West that had been featured in an issue of Architectural Digest last year.

"Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," he raps.

"Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."

Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye in February, citing "irrenconciliable differences" at the time as the basis for the legal break-up.

She did so after many months of West campaigning to be President, ranting and raving throughout various campaign trail stops about such personal topics as his desire to abort daughter North West after Kim told him she was pregnant with their first-born.

Kim has refrained from bad-mouthing her husband, however.

In fact, she has been openly supporting him during recent listening parties... even prompting rumors of a romantic reconciliation.

"Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go," an Entertainment Tonight source said after the pair were seen holding hands last week.

"Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family."

Does this mean Kardashian would really be open to running it back?

To forgiving West and forgetting all his sins?

It seems unlikely.

But anything is possible!

“Kim is not rushing the divorce,” a source told E! News on September 1, adding:

“She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.”

Neither Kim nor Kanye has yet addressed these new rumors of his wandering penis.

We're guessing West has said everything he wants to say on the matter via this single, however.

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it," E! News also wrote this month.

"But wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger."