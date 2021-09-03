Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

It is, sadly, all over for Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook.

The actress, best known for roles on The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, confirmed on Friday that she and Cook had split after three years of marriage.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the spouses said in a joint statement.

They added to People Magazine:

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.

"There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The equestrians started dating in 2016 and they announced their engagement in November 2017.

They fot married in San Diego, California in June 2018.

Just this past summer, they each paid tribute to the other on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

“NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met,” Cuoco captioned a throwback photo of the pair.

“2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!

"Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"

Cook, meanwhile, shared his own post at the time, writing:

“I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash.

"I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

In what maybe should have been a sign that things were not perfect between the couple, Kaley admitted in 2019 that they didn't live in the same house.

"We have a very unconventional marriage," Cuoco told E! News in August of that year.

"We have different locations that we're at a lot.

"You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us."

In spring 2020, however, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair decided to take the major step of finally moving in together.

“It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better," Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show last April.

Alas, it was clearly not meant to be between Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.

We wish them both the best.