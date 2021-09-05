Kailyn Lowry to Chris Lopez: Stop Body-Shaming Me, You Loser!

Look, we all know that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have never had a perfect relationship.

We don't think we've ever even been able to call their relationship "good."

It's just been a mess for literal years at this point.

But still, they have two children together, Lux and Creed, and so they remain in each other's lives, for better or for worse.

You'd think there would occasionally be some "better" going on, but here we are.

Kailyn has accused Chris of some pretty awful things -- she's claimed that he choked her, that he broke her bedroom window, and that he broke into her home while her kids were at home.

She also got arrested last year for allegedly assaulting him after he cut Lux's hair without her permission or knowledge.

Every now and then they're able to tolerate each other, but right now, it seems like they're on pretty bad terms.

In a recent Instagram rant, she said that Chris is more like a babysitter to their children, and that he treats them more like "little brothers" than like his own kids.

She complained that he doesn't help financially, that he doesn't communicate with their schools or their doctors ...

"I'm sick of it," she said. "I'm so tired of it."

Another thing that's causing tension between them is the recent announcement that Chris is finally going to start appearing on Teen Mom 2.

It's been a long time coming, and he may be more able to help out with MTV paychecks coming in, but she's clearly not happy with the news -- as of last week, she's said that she's not filming.

But even though she doesn't want to film, she's still not above airing any dirty laundry.

A few days ago, she shared a screenshot of a text message conversation to her Instagram story -- she cropped out the contact info so you could only see the messages.

"Thank you so much for calling and doing that," she wrote in her text. "I'm so proud of you. I'll be there too so see you then."

The person she was speaking with replied "You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly ... nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks."

As a fun little quiz for her followers, she asked "Which baby daddy is fat shaming?", and they could pick if they thought it was Jo, Javi, or Chris.

If you guessed Chris, you guessed right -- he was the correct answer there.

And isn't that just a nasty little comment he made?

The implication, of course, is that if she actually ran instead of just running her mouth, then she would lose weight, which is something she's been trying to do for several months now.

Shortly after Kail posted that, Chris went live on his own Instagram and defended himself.

He claimed that he didn't fat-shame her, that he stopped himself and he didn't even use the word "fat," which is a goofy defense because everyone could read between those lines.

He also said that she conveniently left out that rude things that she said to him to cause him to reply in such a rude way, which makes sense -- that does sound like her, doesn't it?

In a perfect world, Chris wouldn't make these kinds of remarks at all and Kail wouldn't post them publicly for the world to see.

But obviously this world is very, very far from perfect, so we'll probably just keep seeing this kind of nonsense for years to come.