Kailyn Lowry: One of My Ex's Loser Side Pieces Tried to Blackmail Me!

It often feels like Kailyn Lowry was the very last person to realize that Chris Lopez was a loser.

Now, she is trashing him and his former side piece, albeit not by name.

Kail is opening up about her ex's cheating tried to land her in hot water.

A couple of years back, she was being blackmailed ... but it didn't work out as intended.

In a recent episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn told her co-host Vee Torres and the podcast's listeners about what went down.

The mother of four was hit with an attempt at financial extortion.

“She said, ‘You can pay me to keep my mouth shut,’” Kaily recalled.

While Kailyn did not actually name which ex got her into this, but ... everything about this story screams "Chris Lopez."

“I was absolutely in love with this person,” she said of her ex.

“Like, you say jump, I say ‘how high?’ I loved him," Kailyn confessed.

"I had stayed with him through a lot a bulls--t," Kailyn admitted.

"But I just thought if I held him down long enough, he would pick me," she admitted, "ride or die."

It would be great if she loved herself enough to choose better. Also if she loved her kids enough to vaccinate them.

“I was always worried about the same two girls that were always coming around," Kailyn recalled.

"He couldn’t let go of them," she explained.

Kail added: "I never really worried about random girls."

"He kept rotating between me and these other girls …" Kailyn characterized.

“I’m a phone checker, I go through phones,” she admitted, describing one of her toxic qualities.

“If I don’t know the password, I will tap it to see, did someone text you?" Kail shared.

"A number kept coming up," Kailyn revealed, referring to the proceeds of her toxic snooping.

"At first it was not saved," she added, "so I put it in my phone.”

Apparently Kail confronted the unnamed guy (Chris), who told her that it was "nothing."

He went so far as to answer a call from this unknown girl's sister in front of her.

However, he seemed reluctant to admit that he was in a relationship at all, which was a huge red flag.

"But what can I do?" Kailyn lamented. "I don’t have proof that they’re together.”

One day, yet another contact from that number prompted Kailyn to message the unknown girl.

The response informed Kail that she was in a "full-blown relationship" with Kailyn's erstwhile man.

It was only after that Kailyn received a "long f--king text" threatening to humiliate her.

Kailyn received a lengthy message "saying she’s going to reach out to MTV and tell them my secret, and if I don’t pay her …"

“She said she was going to write in to MTV and ‘wait until they find this, this and this out,’” she added.

“She had my address, which was not the address I was at now," Kail noted.

"She knew things about me that only he would know, nothing that the public would know," Kailyn continued.

These were intimate things that you talk about in a relationship, not even things you talk about with your friends," she shared.

"So you knew he was pillow-talking with her," Kail explained. "I was like, ‘Go ahead [and tell MTV].’”

The response from this girl was a request to meet up "because she wants to fight."

Fortunately, Kail did not take the bait, unlike with her Applebees altercation.

“That was a different girl that I was cheated on with,” Kail detailed. “Same man, different girl.”

The girl didn't let up, though, even texting her a photo from inside of his room alongside her Cash app info.

She was threatening to reveal the affair if Kail didn't pay up.

“She said, ‘You can pay me to keep my mouth shut,’” Kail shared.

“I sent her MTV’s address and was like, ‘Here you go!’” Kailyn continued.

Sure, being cheated on by Chris is humiliating, but is it any more embarrassing than dating him or having his kids?

At least the cheating isn't directly her fault. Can't say the same about the other stuff.

Later, the girl reached out to apologize.

“She was like, ‘I’m sorry I did that, I just needed money for my kids for Christmas,’” Kail recalled.

“So … you tried to extort me and you were threatening to ruin my life, my reputation, and my family and my relationship and my business?" she asked.

"I was being a smart ass so I texted her back. I said, ‘If you needed money you could have just asked,'" Kailyn shared.

"I was being a smart ass," she clarified.

Kail recalled: "But she came back and said, ‘I’m really sorry. I just needed money for my kids for Christmas.’”

After that, Kailyn asked how she ever "got back with this man."

It's almost like she makes very poor decisions at times. Not new information.

“I was getting back with someone I didn’t trust and I was setting myself up for failure every time,” Kail acknowledged.

“You can’t keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept," she admitted.

"He didn’t want to be kept; it was convenient," she characterized his motives.

"All of us were all wanting to be with him, but we were all convenient for him," Kail added.

"He literally said to me, with his own mouth, that if he could be with all three of us at the same time, he would," Kailyn ashared.

Apparently he told her "because he gets different things from all of us.”

Well, if all four of them were down for that, polyamory could be great. But if not, then it's cheating.

(Well ... Chris also sucks for other reasons unrelated to cheating)

“Low self-esteem will really have you f--ked up, and that was me,” Kail admitted.

“I’m talking about myself. I had low self-esteem," she added.

"I was going through some s--t to be with someone who would put me through that," Kailyn said.

"I stayed through that … I don’t know why I was weak," she added, "but I got caught up in that mess.”

By the way, she did confront him about "Extortion Girl" ... but apparently it didn't change his relationship with that girl. Class act.