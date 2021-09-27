June Shannon: I Had to Dump Geno Doak! He's Still on Crack!

For a while there, it didn't look like June Shannon would make it.

Her appallingly-titled WeTV show Mama June: From Not to Hot (later changed to Mama June: Road to Redemption) chronicled a battle with substance abuse and self-destructive tendencies that seemed destined to end in tragedy.

But amazingly Mama June managed to turn things around.

With the odds stacked against her and the haters predicting her demise, June got sober.

These days, she's rebuilding her life from the ground up and shifting her focus back to the family she neglected for so long.

And thankfully, she's doing it without Geno Doak.

It would be unfair to blame June's addiction entirely on Doak, but anyone who's familiar with her story knows that June was led down a very dark path by a man who appeared to be a calculating opportunist.

There was a time when June and Geno claimed that they were getting sober with one another's help.

In January of this year, they even celebrated their one-year mark together.

Unfortunately, as June remained committed to recovery, the couple's paths diverged, and Geno found himself falling back into his old ways.

And it seems that their differing views on sobriety have led these two to call it quits.

According to a new report from TMZ, June finally and officially broke up with Geno in August after resigning herself to the fact that she couldn't stay with him and remain sober.

Insiders say June and Geno both got sober at the same time, but eventually, he began drinking alcohol again.

As his drinking increased, his spiral back into addiction worsened until he was right back where he had started.

These days, June is dating Jordan McCollum, while Geno's problems continue to mount.

He's a wanted man in Alabama, where there's still a warrant out for his arrest for possession of crack cocaine.

Geno will have to answer for that eventually, but it seems that he's decided to handle his problems one at a time, and for obvious reasons, he's decided to make his health his number one priority.

Insiders say Geno is currently checked into a rehab center in South Carolina.

They claim that once he's treatment is completed and he's fully sober, he'll turn himself over to the authorities in Alabama.

Making sobriety his number one priority might benefit Geno in multiple ways.

For starters, if he can get clean this time and make it stick, he'll quite literally be saving his own life.

On top of that, he's likely to receive a much lighter sentence in Alabama if he's already completed rehab and agrees to continue some sort of outpatient treatment.

The road ahead will be tremendously difficult for Geno, and while he's demonstrated some abhorrent behavior in the past, we wish him all the best in his recovery.

As for June, while we're sure it wasn't easy for her to part ways with her troubled boyfriend, she undoubtedly made the right decision.

Here's hoping that both Geno and June are able to find the help and support that they need as they continue to do what's best for themselves and their loved ones.