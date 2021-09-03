Julia Trubkina Applies to Dancing With The Stars: I Go Dance Floor!

This week, Dancing With The Stars announced their new lineup for the dance competition's 30th cycle.

As always, the cast has its ups and downs, but should make for an interesting season.

Next season could be even more interesting.

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina is very interested in competing in the near future.

The handsome and graceful Alan Bersten made a post on Instagram promoting the upcoming DWTS season.

90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Julia Trubkina saw her chance and she took it.

While many would like to shoot their shot with Alan, Julia was taking her chance with DWTS itself.

"Hi, I want to be [on the] next season of this show," Julia wrote in a publicly visible Instagram comment.

"How can I sign up for casting?" she asked.

Julia added: "I will be greateful for hint."

Obviously, 90 Day Fiance fans were instantly reminded of a scene from Happily Ever After? Season 6.

Early on, before Julia and Brandon even (on camera) settled on an apartment, Julia went job hunting.

Having experience dancing in nightclubs in Russia, she figured this gig would go well without formal American qualifications.

What could have been a forgettable reminder that many jobs are needlessly inaccessible turned into an indelible moment.

Julia, auditioning to be a dance instructor, busted numerous moves while on camera.

While she did not get that particular job, she did elicit a lot of laughs.

Julia was a fan favorite on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

There, her sense of humor and polite resilience played well against the deranged narcissism of Brandon's parents.

Most of us would have run for the hills in the first week if not sooner. Julia endured Betty's nonsense because she was in love.

But the glow of fan favorite status can't carry someone through multiple seasons by itself -- it gets "boring" to viewers.

Season 6 of Happily Ever After? showcased Julia's toxic jealousy issues and, at times, an apparent lack of forethought.

Were it not for the sinister machinations of Brandon's mother, like that awful "party" ambush, one might think that Julia was the villain.

The result has been that viewers have mixed ideas about how to feel about Julia.

Some, after her weird stance on cosmetic surgery and the ugliness of her jealous streak, no longer like her.

For that matter, some people never did. Some viewers actually bought Betty Gibbs' act, believe it or not.

Others like Julia just fine, even if has some human flaws (because she's a human) to work on.

Everyone has room to learn and grow, and Julia is at her core a funny and likable person.

Even at her most toxic, she's a good person who loves her husband and is not abusive or cruel.

As for her Dancing With the Stars dreams, well, she's certainly a public figure known to millions, so that's a good start.

We would love to see her compete and think that she'd do well.

But, for the record, Instagram comments are not how you apply.

Julia would likely want to apply to the show through an agency, having a representative get her the gig.

She probably knows that. In fact, her 'question" might not be real at all.

Julia is a smart young woman. It may be that she wrote the question to attract public attention, helping to show her worth to the show.

That said, 90 Day Fiance isn't an ABC show, so they're not going to get first dibs on DWTS.

Our grim suspicion is that, if they were to cast someone from the cast, it would be a can't-miss name like Angela Deem or Big Ed Brown.

Neither of them deserve it, but their bad behavior and unique looks arguably make them more iconic.

It's a pity -- we'd rather watch Julia dance any day.

And maybe we'll get our chance to see just that if Julia gets her way.

Every minute that Julia spends on the dance floor is a minute spent away from the farm. We will keep our fingers crossed.