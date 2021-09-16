Julia Trubkina Accused of Being "Coldhearted Hypocrite" Amidst Health Concerns

At the end of Happily Ever After?, some viewers accused Julia Trubkina of being a franchise villain.

One sticking point among 90 Day Fiance fans was how she'd seemed to not address her father-in-law's health issues.

After labeling her a holdhearted beast, these same fans noted how many were concerned about her health recently.

Is Julia okay? Is she some sort of hypocrite because she didn't cry on stage over Ron's condition?

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have been appearing on recent Pillow Talk episodes.

This is the latest that fans have seen the couple on screen.

But ... is Julia okay?

Noting that she appeared to be a little swollen, many followers reached out to her on social media.

Julia is an avid Instagram user and saw their messages of concern.

Many commenters noted that there might be something up with her thyroid and advised her to get it checked.

In response to the outpouring of concern and support, Julia took to Instagram.

"Guys after Pillow Talk I have received so many messages of kind people," she began.

Julia expressed: "thanks for your support."

"I don’t like to talk about my health with no one," Julia explained.

We all saw that when her nightmarish mother-in-law tried to intrude in her personal healthcare.

"But," Julia wrote, "thank you for worrying!"

Naturally, she received many comments.

In addition to a string of heart emojis from her husband, Brandon Gibbs, Julia heard from fans.

While many were supportive, others had questions about her behavior at the Tell All.

"If I don't say and show everybody what I care about and how I care," Julia began her answer.

She continued by noting that "it doesn't mean that I don't."

"Not all people put their emotions and actions on display to be heroes,” Julia explained.

Julia wrote: “I have to take pictures and say ‘Look, today I brought Ron oranges, look how great I am.’"

"Do you think this is how it should be?" she asked.

Actually ... that's a really great point about performative care.

Betty brought up Ron's health at the Tell All, when trying to guilt her son into moving back home.

“We don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” she said.

Betty revealed at the time: “He’s had a few health issues; this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Though they did not specify the illness in question, context made it sound serious -- possibly even cancer.

Obviously, it is a terrible thing to suffer any ailment at any age, and must be extra difficult at 70.

Of course, as many fans noted at the time, it seems downright sinister for Betty to try to use that to manipulate Brandon.

That's nothing new for Betty, however, who has worked tirelessly to rob Brandon of emotional independence or confidence.

Julia didn't reveal what Ron's illness was or put on a display of agonizing over his health battle.

That doesn't mean that she doesn't care. It just means that she's not going to put on a one-woman show about it.