Josiah Duggar Emerges For First Time Since Josh Scandal: What's Going On Here?

Whether you're a critic or a fan of the Duggar family, we're sure that by now, you're familiar with the ins and outs of the Josh Duggar child pornography scandal.

With the trial just around the corner, the family is under greater scrtutiny than ever.

In response, most of the Duggars have chosen to keep a lower profile in the months following Josh's arrest,

Some, however, have chosen to speak out against Josh and demand that justice be served.

Still others have disappeared from public view entirely.

Take Josiah and Lauren Swanson, for example.

There was a time when they were as visible as any Duggar couple.

In recent months, however, they've been lying low.

In fact, Josiah and Lauren haven't posted anything on their Instagram account since November of 2020.

As you may recall, that was the month when federal agents raided the car dealership owned by Josh.

At the time, it was widely believed that Josh was being investigated for criminal hiring practices.

As we later learned, of course, investigators had linked Josh's work computer to a child porn ring.

On the device, they found dozens of explicit photos and videos, some of them depicting children as young as 18 months old.

It was several months before the public learned the true reason for the investigation, but the Duggars would have known from the start.

Which explains why Josiah and Lauren may have decided to disappear when they did.

This week, however, the couple made their first Instagram appearance in 10 months, showing up in a group photo that Michelle posted to celebrate a family outing.

"Quite a few of us made it out to @farmlandadventuresnwa for a great day of family fun!" she captioned the pic.

“It still feels like Summer outside, but the giant corn maze sure did get us in the mood for Fall!" Michelle added.

“The pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races, 9-acre maze, and play area all made for some happy, tired kids… and adults!"

“Good to see Josiah and Lauren there," one follower commented.

“Bella has grown so much!" a second added.

"So good to see Lauren...little Bella is absolutely adorable," a third chimed in.

Josiah and Lauren's last post on Instagram was a commemoration of baby Bella's first bithday:

"Happy first birthday Bella! Can’t believe we have a little one year old! You are such a joy and gift to your daddy and I," Lauren captioned the pic.

"You have one of the most contagious smiles and the sweetest, silliest, cutest personality. I am so blessed to be your mama! Love you baby girl."

Now, nearly a year later, fans are finally getting another update about Josh and Lauren's adorable daughter.

And of course, many are digging deep in an effort to determine what the couple's absence from social media and family gatherings might indicate about their thoughts regarding Josh's alleged crimes.

The fact that the couple performed their disappearing act is an obvious sign of disapproval, and the fact that they've now made their return could serve as an indicator that they've made amends -- if not with Josh, then with Jim Bob and Michelle.

In the early days of this scandal, many people -- some of whom were members of the Duggar family -- felt that Jim Bob and Michelle had enabled Josh, or at least not done enough to prevent him from engaging in his appalling acts.

Now, however, Jim Bob and Michelle are at war with Anna Duggar, which hasd been taken as a sign that they've come around to the possibility that their son might be guilty.

Perhaps that was enough to earn them Josiah's forgiveness.

We may never know for sure.

But rest assured that more family secrets will be revealed in the months to come.