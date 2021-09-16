Josh Duggar Told Co-Worker About Porn Addiction, May Have Really Screwed Himself

According to newly-released court documents, Josh Duggar was not alone when federal agents raided his place of work in November 2019.

Prosecutors recently provided details of the day Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant at the Arkansas used car dealership where Josh allegedly downloaded sexually explicit photos and videos of children under the age of 12.

These details shed even more light into what Duggar was supposedly doing there.

Specifically, they delve into what one of Josh's former co-workers told authorities at the time.

Agents arrived at the dealership to find Duggar, along with one male employee and one man who regularly buys cars from the business.

Neither of these men have been identified.

As previously outlined, the feds seized an HP computer and iMac laptop from the premises, the latter of which was reportedly stored in Duggar’s office and contained the aforementioned child pornography material.

These photos and videos were discovered behind a program that required a password... the same password Duggar used for his Instagram account.

The agents on site spoke to the non-Duggar men during their raid, focusing most of their attention on Josh's colleague.

This individual, who had been working at the dealership for a couple months, confirmed that only Josh used the computer in his office.

Wrote the prosecutors of this employee:

“This individual told law enforcement that he was very inexperienced with computers and did not have social media accounts.

"After obtaining his consent, law enforcement manually reviewed the contents of the individual’s phone on scene without the use of a forensic tool, found no evidence of criminal activity on it, and returned the device to this individual."

The feds later reached out to an old friend of Duggar's who worked at the business from 2017 through September 2018.

This witness explained that the Internet at the car dealership was password-protected -- and not accessible to the public.

The man also revealed that he knew all about the computer program called Josh had installed on his machine.

Known as “covenant Eyes," it alerted wife Anna Duggar any time her husband tried to access an X-rated website, although Josh allegedly found a way to override the software.

Perhaps most damning of all, this co-worker told authorities that Josh had confided in him about having an addiction to pornography.

Now... Josh confided to the entire world about this so-called addiction back in 2016 after he was caught cheating on his spouse.

Duggar issued a statement at the time in which he claimed as much and said he was seeking professional help, writing in March 2016 of his marriage:

“As the future unfolds, we are taking one day at a time and we are grateful for your continued prayers for both of us and our sweet children.”

However, it's one thing to simply cite an addiction as some sort of excuse for infidelity.

It's another thing to tell a co-worker about this addiction.

Because this co-worker can speak with knowledge on Josh's activities at the exact place where he's accused of downloading disgusting and illegal materials, Duggar's legal team is petrified about this man testifying at Josh's trial.

Despite efforts by Duggar's lawyer's to get all charges against their client dropped, this trial is scheduled to begin on November 30.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Jim Bob and Michelle said in a shortly after their oldest and grossest child was arrested.

“The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

"We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh’s sister, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, who aren’t on the best terms with the family, released a statement of their own, added back then:

"We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad."

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram:

“We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh.

"While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."