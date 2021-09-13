Josh Duggar: Does a Scar On His Hand Prove That He's Guilty?

In less than two months, Josh Duggar will be in court for the beginning of his trial on child pornography charges.

The former reality star is facing up to to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to prosecutors, an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security led the authorities to the computer Josh used when he was the owner of a used car dealership in northwest Arkansas.

Needless to say, it sounds like a pretty open-and-shut case.

But Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar, has shelled out for an elite team of lawyers who are attempting to muddy the waters enough to create a shadow of a doubt about Josh's guilt.

Their latest gambit is a bold one:

Josh's lawyers are claiming that Homeland Security investigators violated his rights by photographing his hands when he was arrested.

The photos are significant, as prosecutors say a scar on Josh's hand matches one in a photo that investigators found on his computer.

The exact nature of the photo on the computer is unclear, but prosecutors believe it proves that the computer -- and the contents therein -- belong to Josh.

“What is particularly egregious about HSI’s conduct in this capacity is that Duggar’s body parts were manipulated, and he was required to pose for the photographs," reads the latest filing from his attorneys.

Prosecutors responded by pointing out that Josh went along with all requests willingly.

“At no time during this process did the special agent or any other law enforcement officers involved in the processing of the defendant raise their voice at him, intimidate him, or verbally or physically threaten him,” reads the DA's reply.

“Law enforcement observed the same scar in images recovered from the defendant’s electronic devices seized pursuant to a search warrant in this case,” the document continues.

“Law enforcement’s photographing of the defendant’s hands did not constitute an unreasonable or warrantless search of the defendant. As made clear by the photographs included in the defendant’s motion, his hands were in plain view and clearly visible," prosectors went on.

"This is not a case in which law enforcement, for example, ordered the defendant to remove an article of clothing so that officers could view and photograph an otherwise covered parts of his body."

Obviously, it sounds like Josh's lawyers are grasping at straws here.

If this were the only trick up their sleeve, we'd say it's pretty clear that Josh is going to prison.

But his attorneys have unleashed a many-pronged attack and they only need one of their approaches to be successful.

Already, they've tried to get Josh's case thrown out on a technicality, and it's likely they'll make further attempts along those lines as his trial date draws nearer.

To any objective observed, it seems obvious that Josh is guilty, but several of his family members still maintain their belief in his innocence.

For example, Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, believes he was framed by the Biden administration.

We doubt his lawyers will make that argument in court, but it serves as a reminder that Josh has a lot of supporters in his corner, and he could conceivably beat this case.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.