Jordyn Woods Accused of "Buying" Body Transformation, Claps Back Over Fitness Journey

Jordyn Woods is hot. Hot enough that a simple massage video broke the internet last year.

Since her first public appearances, she has gone through a bit of a body transformation.

When Jordyn recently showed it off, though, she was accused of "buying" her new figure.

She is clapping back, and so is her boyfriend.

Jordyn Woods shared a dramatic before-and-after photo on Instagram.

In the "after" image, she looks like the Jordyn we all know.

In the "before" photo, she was several years younger and likely weighed a bit more.

"Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team," Jordyn captioned the pics.

"And I look back," she remarked, "and have to realize I came a long way."

"And," Jordyn emphasized, "it didn’t happen overnight!"

"I can’t even believe I’m posting this," Jordyn wrote.

"But this is really me," she affirmed, "and this is my journey."

"Hopefully this can inspire some of you!" Jordyn wrote aspirationally.

"It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work," Jordyn emphasized.

"And," she explained, "the physical came with it."

"We all start somewhere," Jordyn freely acknowledged as a note of encouragement for others.

That was not the end of her caption, however.

The whole thing is a promotion -- an ad for her fitness

Most celebrity before-and-after photos are ads (if they're about anything more permanent than a hairstyle).

Well, a lot of people did not like Jordyn's post, and not just because it was an ad.

They claimed that her new look -- as in, what Jordyn Woods looks like today -- is just a facade.

These trolls argued that it was manufactured, a bought-and-paid-for makeover that she's trying to pass off as natural.

It's true that Jordyn is a successful young model with resources at her disposal.

We're leery of online net worth estimates (as you should be, too) of anyone who isn't directly profiled by Forbes, basically.

But it's probably safe to say that she's a millionaire who can afford the best work for whatever she wants.

That doesn't mean that Jordyn's current body is the product of a skilled surgical team, however.

She is clapping back and emphasizing how fitness saved her life after depression and her father's death five years ago had her spiraling.

"Working out became my therapy and my saving," Jordyn told her trolls.

Jordyn emphasized that her fitness platform is for everyone.

Even so, she acknowledges that it's no guarantee that "you'll look like me."

Her hope is to help people who share her past struggles.

"Working out saved me," Jordyn affirmed, "and I wanted to let everyone know we all start somewhere."

"You're beautiful at any weight, shape, or size," she emphasized.

"But," Jordyn stressed, "you're not alone."

Jordyn was also defended by her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies??" Towns demanded of the trolls.

"I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results," he said, "and trust me, this is all natural."

"Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things," Towns lamented.

He explained that people had been cruel to Jordyn "because of her weight."

"And instead of letting the Internet run her life," Towns noted, "she went out the put the damn work in and changed her whole life."

"FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!" Towns declared.

Instead of returning the hate, Towns invited the trolls to "find the love you are so badly craving."

He added that he hopes that Jordyn's before and after photos will "help a lot of people, especially young girls."

There are valid criticisms of fitness programs, some of which are predatory by nature.

Many body transformation challenges actually incentivize disordered eating.

Human bodies change very naturally over time, and we don't doubt that Jordyn's journey has been natural.

At the same time, "rich people can afford to do this" doesn't always mean that they pay top dollar for high prices surgeons.

The more money that someone has, the more attainable fitness goals become because of the time on their hands.

It's much harder to regulate your diet when you're working, let alone to find the time -- or space, or professional consultations, or equipment -- to work out.